Process Safety and Risk Superintendent

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to provide advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, managing self-verification activities and conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing mentorship and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

Job Description:

Providing advice, support and mentorship regarding Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) related matters based on technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HSE requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HSE systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Process safety oversight; Work with central Health, Safety, Environmental & Carbon (HSE&C) process safety team, process safety engineering team in bp Solutions and Innovation &Engineering (I&E), and local process safety engineers

Responsibility regarding Risk management, Risk Book and tracking bp (mandated) compliance.

HSE performance and conformance reporting, incident investigations and findings

Responsible for leading and conducting HSE audits and inspections to meet regulatory compliance and BP requirements, including auditing conformance with BP Operating Management System (OMS) and identifying gaps in HSE management systems and programs, engaging with partners, recommending corrective actions and generating audit reports for senior management.



Key Accountabilities:

Develops risk-based self verification programs

Assists in completion of activities and production of reporting of audit and results. Participates in and leads a wide variety of self-verification auditing activities throughout the business to assure HSE legal, bp safety, and operations requirements are being met.

Acts as a technical Subject Matter Expert (SME) including providing authoritative advice and expertise to the business unit management in the areas of risk, assurances, OMS and self verification.

Builds and develops cross-functional relationships to engage on HSE standard methodologies across both the organization and externally.

Delivers HSE goals and reporting in accordance with reporting requirements and maintains a series of internal relationships regarding HSE matters in order to identify emerging issues, transfer relevant best practice and promote continuous improvement in HSE-related performance. Works with facility operations, site contractors, business units and tenants (as applicable) to maintain HSE requirements.

Manages the risk assessment process, owning the reporting, investigation and learning from incidents.

Essential Experience:

Bachelor or Master Degree in relevant field or 7+ years of experience in a role with HSE accountabilities in an industrial facility.



Desirable Criteria

7+ years of job experience, ideally supporting an industrial or manufacturing facility.

Understanding of bp risk processes

Experience with HAZOP, LOPA, Bowtie risk assessment and related risk management activities

Knowledge of tools and systems for reporting/ recording incidents (IRIS)

Excellent communication skills

Conceptual thinking skills and independent way of working



Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



