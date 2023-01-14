Process & Process Safety Engineering

Job summary
The Process Engineer - Separations provides technical support for BP’s refineries, working with site engineering and operations groups to improve process safety, reliability, and commercial performance of crude distillation units (CDU), vacuum distillation units (VDU), and other fractionation towers throughout the refinery.
This role works under the Separations and Coking Team Leader in the Engineering branch of BP-Solutions and is a key contributor to the Separations Community of Practices (CoP) agenda and performance.
While part of a global team, this role will focus predominantly on our North American refineries. The larger team is comprised of technology experts who are remotely co-located at refineries instead of in a central location. Therefore, this position needs to be self-motivated and capable of working independently and virtually within the geographically dispersed team.
Key accountabilities
- Provide focused short-term support for CDU/VDU and separations equipment including start-up and shutdown, turnaround, process optimization and troubleshooting.
- Provide medium and long-term Separations support by means of process safety improvements, project evaluation and assurance, and implementation of new technology options.
- Conduct technical training and mentoring for refinery engineers and operating staff.
- Contribute to BP’s Separations knowledge base by participation in peer assist discussions, contributions to the Q&A forum, and additions to BP’s technical handbook.
- Provide technical support for the planning and onsite execution of CDU/VDU turnarounds (TARs), including equipment inspection, coordination and interpretation of sample analyses, and written documentation of findings and recommendations.
- Support the Team Leader and Separations Advisor in providing technical leadership to the Separations Community of Practices.
- Work with other technology teams (Coker, FCC, Hydro-processing) to ensure our knowledge of distillation is applied throughout our businesses.
Desirable criteria & qualifications
The following skills and experiences would reflect favorably on the candidate:
- Refinery process engineering experience.
- Experience on technical support of Refinery units.
- Knowledge of distillation technologies.
- Working effectively in remote teams.
- Ability to influence without line authority.
- Knowledge of Continuous Improvement (CI) techniques, Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCA), and/or Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA).
- Experience with management of change (MoC) and process safety methodologies such as Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP), Layer of Protection (LOPA), and Pre-Startup Safety Review (PSSR)
- Awareness of capital project development and execution using a staged-gate process.
- An understanding of commercial impact from refining unit performance and how this affects operating strategy.
- Process modelling skills using a flowsheet application such as Petro-Sim and crude suite.
- Experience using simulation models for supporting commercial decisions and unit troubleshooting.
- A track record of helping others develop.
Required Education
- Bachelor’s degree in science or engineering
Required experience and job requirements
- 5 years or more of refining experience comprising one or more assignments providing technical support to the operation and/or optimization of CDU/VDU or comparable separations equipment.
- High levels of mathematical, literary, and interpersonal skills are required.
- Background should reveal a proactive track record of improving safety, reliability, and commercial performance of refining units.
Eligibility Requirements
For candidates outside the US: Must be at least 18 years of age; legally authorized to work in the Country; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status now or in the future.
Other Requirements
- Ability to travel to all BP refining sites. When not traveling, position may work a 60/40 hybrid schedule (3 days on-site/2 days off-site).
- Position may be based out of any of the North American hubs or one of the US BP-operated refining sites. Location will be determined based on business needs as well as preference of the successful candidate.
Why join us
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
- A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
- Life and health insurance, medical care package
- And many other benefits.
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
How much do we pay (Base)? $105,000 - 195,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp
. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp
.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp
.
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp
.