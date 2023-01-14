Process & Process Safety Engineering

Job summary

The Process Engineer - Separations provides technical support for BP’s refineries, working with site engineering and operations groups to improve process safety, reliability, and commercial performance of crude distillation units (CDU), vacuum distillation units (VDU), and other fractionation towers throughout the refinery.

This role works under the Separations and Coking Team Leader in the Engineering branch of BP-Solutions and is a key contributor to the Separations Community of Practices (CoP) agenda and performance.

While part of a global team, this role will focus predominantly on our North American refineries. The larger team is comprised of technology experts who are remotely co-located at refineries instead of in a central location. Therefore, this position needs to be self-motivated and capable of working independently and virtually within the geographically dispersed team.



Key accountabilities

Provide focused short-term support for CDU/VDU and separations equipment including start-up and shutdown, turnaround, process optimization and troubleshooting.

Provide medium and long-term Separations support by means of process safety improvements, project evaluation and assurance, and implementation of new technology options.

Conduct technical training and mentoring for refinery engineers and operating staff.

Contribute to BP’s Separations knowledge base by participation in peer assist discussions, contributions to the Q&A forum, and additions to BP’s technical handbook.

Provide technical support for the planning and onsite execution of CDU/VDU turnarounds (TARs), including equipment inspection, coordination and interpretation of sample analyses, and written documentation of findings and recommendations.

Support the Team Leader and Separations Advisor in providing technical leadership to the Separations Community of Practices.

Work with other technology teams (Coker, FCC, Hydro-processing) to ensure our knowledge of distillation is applied throughout our businesses.



Desirable criteria & qualifications The following skills and experiences would reflect favorably on the candidate: Refinery process engineering experience.

Experience on technical support of Refinery units.

Knowledge of distillation technologies.

Working effectively in remote teams.

Ability to influence without line authority.

Knowledge of Continuous Improvement (CI) techniques, Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCA), and/or Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA).

Experience with management of change (MoC) and process safety methodologies such as Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP), Layer of Protection (LOPA), and Pre-Startup Safety Review (PSSR)

Awareness of capital project development and execution using a staged-gate process.

An understanding of commercial impact from refining unit performance and how this affects operating strategy.

Process modelling skills using a flowsheet application such as Petro-Sim and crude suite.

Experience using simulation models for supporting commercial decisions and unit troubleshooting.

A track record of helping others develop.

Required Education Bachelor’s degree in science or engineering The following skills and experiences would reflect favorably on the candidate:

Required experience and job requirements

5 years or more of refining experience comprising one or more assignments providing technical support to the operation and/or optimization of CDU/VDU or comparable separations equipment.

High levels of mathematical, literary, and interpersonal skills are required.

Background should reveal a proactive track record of improving safety, reliability, and commercial performance of refining units.



Eligibility Requirements



Other Requirements

Ability to travel to all BP refining sites. When not traveling, position may work a 60/40 hybrid schedule (3 days on-site/2 days off-site).

Position may be based out of any of the North American hubs or one of the US BP-operated refining sites. Location will be determined based on business needs as well as preference of the successful candidate.



Why join us

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.