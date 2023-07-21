Process and Digital Project Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

About Us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The Process & Digital Project Engineer (H-Level) is a key role which is accountable to support the transformation of the legacy manufacturing infrastructure to the factory of the future through the implementation of automated infrastructure upgrades, legacy equipment improvements and implementation of digital solutions to improve the manufacturing capability of the Americas manufacturing base.

This position includes developing solutions and implementation of projects in the digital, capital, CI and MAX (manufacturing excellence) realm to both improve and optimize the Americas PU manufacturing operations in alignment with global targets and crucial goals.

This role will provide engineering and leadership support to develop & appraise conceptual engineering solutions, as well as support the transitioning of these concepts into detailed engineering, execution and operational delivery.

Key Accountabilities

Leads the development and implementation of process improvement and growth projects and solutions and Automation improvement and Digital tools that will integrate into the legacy process infrastructure and improve efficiency and capability.

Works with the manufacturing operations to identify areas of improvement in the Process areas and develop projects and solution to grow, improve and maintain the operations, improving capability through the integration of automation and digital tools where possible.

Support the greater Castrol Americas business and Americas GSC by participation in multi-functional teams to optimize the manufacturing operations and support customer delivery.

Maintains and reports on the roadmap for the factory of the future and works with the PU engineering and global engineering leadership to develop, deploy and implement solutions.

Leads CI and Capital projects as the project manager for process and digital projects for the Americas PU with full engineering and budget management responsibility. Develops project objectives and scope. Identifies project responsibilities by determining the phases and elements of the project. Calculates time frames and sequences the stages of the project. Ensures completion of project HSSE reviews (PHSSER) in accordance with the CVP process achievements.

Prepares status reports of projects and initiatives and regularly monitors & reports schedules and budgets (where applicable) to ensure delivery of objectives.

Ensures that process and digital assets/equipment/systems operates in the most efficient and optimized manner within the specified design parameters accounting for variability in product and operating characteristics.

Ensures that the process operates to deliver quality, safety and environmental objectives

Takes part in Process safety reviews, risk assessments and action item resolution plans to mitigate safety hazards and reduce operational risks

Provides support and performs CAPEX project in balance of plant areas as needed.

Review / endorse Technical MoCs for process and digital/control system strategy, including the development of inherently safer process engineering, automation controls and interlocks as well as operational management solutions

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering required (Chemical & Mechanical Preferred, Other with relevant experience)

Crucial Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of relevant working experience in manufacturing, process design, control narratives, safety, and construction for the chemical, petro-chemical, and/or food industries.

Experience must include demonstrated capability and awareness of (from scope development to implementation) of execution of engineering projects & solutions.

Knowledge and capability to identify and access relevant industry codes, standards and regulations associated with process design and process safety engineering

Knowledge of automation systems and control system and interaction with process operations.

Demonstrate manufacturing HSSE and have related experience.

Must demonstrate awareness of engineering principles, practices and methods, environmental regulations, engineering project management methods, workplace safety, budgeting, employee supervision and personnel management.

Experience with supporting Capital projects at all stages of ideation, scoping, conceptual design, detail design, project execution, project commissioning, project turn-over.

Experience with leading diverse teams (members may include operations, logistics, planning, marketing, technology) on engineering projects

Desirable criteria

Process system and automation control system experience

Understanding of the manufacturing process including economics, commercial awareness, optimization opportunity identification and proper use of technology.

Experience with a Management of Change (MOC) Process and Permit to work (PTW) process

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Effectively demonstrate and translate the business impact and value proposition of a recommendation to the entire organization.

Excellent organizational skills

Experience with data analysis and process decisions.

Experience in industrial manufacturing work environments

Experience in leading/supervising engineering teams and/or contract resources

Lubricants industry experience is preferred

Supply Chain experience.

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.