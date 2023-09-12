Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to drive high-performance in improving process safety by overseeing inspections, incident investigations and hazard assessments, ensuring compliance with the relevant policies and procedures and co-ordinating health and safety training to the relevant workforce with the aim of reducing operational risk.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



HSSE Group



Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to drive high-performance in improving process safety by overseeing inspections, incident investigations and hazard assessments, ensuring compliance with the relevant policies and procedures and co-ordinating health and safety training to the relevant workforce with the aim of reducing operational risk.



Join our team and advance your career as Process and Operational Safety Advisor!

Please kindly note that this is a Rotator position with 2 weeks rotation and this is an onshore position.

In this role you will:

Work closely with engineers, operators, and management to develop and implement process safety programs that meet regulatory requirements (EGPC, EGAS, MOP) and industry standards.

Work closely on day to day with site operations team to ensure that the plant operates safely and efficiently, while minimizing the risks of accidents, injuries, and environmental impacts. A process safety lead is responsible for developing and implementing safety policies, procedures, and standards, as well as conducting audits, inspections, and investigations. also coordinates with other departments, contractors, regulators, and stakeholders to promote a culture of safety and continuous improvement.

Apply your experience to influence the JV employees towards the right risk based approach.

Support agreed continuous improvement initiatives, and previously included initiatives such as, HAZOP/LOPA actions, QRA actions, risk assessment for MOCs, ORAs, etc.

Provide technical expertise on hazard identification and risk assessment. This can range from specific Project related studies, Management of Change requests, and Drilling & workover activities including Simultaneous Operations

Lead and improve the operating envelope monitoring and reporting system.

Participate in and influence management system performance and efficiency processes such as self-verification, assurance, and audit.

Develop Process Safety systems, procedures and manual for the Plant including all site activities and issues

Develop Plant Annual Barrier statement showing barrier health status

Develop and maintain action plan and report Monthly plant barrier status to senior management in PSAI meeting.

Lead and develop Operational Risk Assessment for any SCE which is degraded and not following Performance Standard, Safety system overrides, and Operating Envelope deviation

Update Safety Cases with any changes resulting from Management of change or new projects

Team member of Plant management of change (MOC) Safety Reliability Operability Review, and provide his input during assessment for any process related changes.

Lead Root Cause Analysis (RCA) of all repeated failures or non-compliance.

Lead Periodical ORA review meeting with Site management.

Lead Monthly Process Safety meeting with JV leadership team

Review and update Occupied Building Assessment as per QRA location specific risk contour plot plan.

Ensure Process Safety Information (PSI) compliance is achieved, Last Updated, documented and maintained, as required

Define leak tiers to be used in any investigation / spills reporting.

Perform incident investigation related to process safety.

This role report to HSE Manager at JV, and is working back to back with JV Process and Operational Safety Engineer

You will need to be successful in:

Fluency in English & Arabic

Working in rotation (2 weeks)

Chemical engineering degree or equivalent.

Min. 5 years Experience in Process and operational Safety in high hazard industry (Oil and Gas).

Skillful risk assessment principles & Incident investigation methodologies

Basic Knowledge of Consequence Modeling& Bowtie Development

Experience in Emergency response Planing

Exposure to working in international JV’s and complex multicultural environments.

Ability to influence and manage relationship with NOCs.

Able to adapt to constantly evolving short-term demands while maintaining long-term priorities.

Demonstrates shared dedication to the success of the team and the wider organization.

High level of emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and empathy in a dynamic, multi-cultural, and very complex organization.

Confident, open communicator; experienced in presenting

Ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Experience working on large onshore operations and in the Middle East is beneficial.

Nebosh process safety management, Hazard and operability (HAZOP) team member training, IchemE PPSE are all advantages

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP), Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Incident Response Management, Investigations, Layer of Protection Analysis, Personal Safety, Process Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process safety incident learnings, Process safety information, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Assessment and Response, Risk Assessments, Risk Identification, Risk Management



