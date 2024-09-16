Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Role Summary:

The Process and Process Safety Discipline Lead will work within a squad to support safety, risk and business goals. Provides guidance for technical assurance associated with discipline’s activities in the squad. Supports the discipline Manager through QBR or other business cadence. Dedicates 30% of time to the role with the rest of time delivering as part of squads. Drives delivery in the discipline through effective implementation of technical standards while integrating with other teams. Acts to champion excellence in team dynamics through role-modelling leadership behaviours and agile ways of working whilst promoting a positive environment.

Accountabilities:

Manage Discipline:

You will deliver the business discipline backlog, drives standardization and continuous improvement for the team. Makes sure technical standards through verification and mentorship for technical assurance on work completed by team members; makes decisions on exceptions within approval levels. Ensures technical processes are up to date, pragmatic and aligned with relevant requirements, endorsing deviation where required. Promotes knowledge sharing among team members for consistency of solutions and sharing of ideas and findings. CAM for some business wide contracts.

Manage capability:

Career development of the team to grow technical and leadership capability of the organization. Deployment of people in line with business discipline backlog. Builds an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation. Ensures the discipline works as One Team with other in the business to increase the value of the business and to ensure operational efficiency. Supports management of discipline-related risks depending on classification as per agreed accountabilities. Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors in order to help prevent accidents or harm to people!

Support business prioritisation & Technical Verification:

Verifies work based on RAPIDs and RACIs, as described in workflows (incl consideration of risk). Understands unit priorities and supports squad leaders to build their backlogs. Ensures implementation of BP's Safety & Operational Risk Agenda. Embeds' findings from safety related incidents across the unit, also provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviours in order to help prevent accidents. Supports subject area managers to define priorities for the teams and incorporate into the prioritization process through the QBR.

Required Experience and Competencies

An experienced person in the organization with leadership capabilities

Extensive technical background in the subject area as well as deep understanding of; collaborate with other teams.

Interest in supporting and guiding people development

Strong business acuity & performance orientation to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



