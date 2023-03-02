Process and Process Safety Engineer

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Cairo Office and advance your career as a



Process & Process Safety Engineer



(Egyptian nationalities only)





Our mission on ’s West Nile Delta asset is to provide energy to Egypt through safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations. The West Nile Delta operation consists of three fields, Taurus Libra, Giza Fayoum and our prestigious Raven facility that came online in 2021. You will provide deep Process and Process Safety engineering expertise in support of the asset. You will be accountable for responding to day-to-day operational issues and at the same time working on longer term Process & Process Safety challenges in delivery of our mission.

In this role You will:

Provide pragmatic engineering solutions to the process and process safety challenges that arise on the asset

Manage Process and Process Safety risk in order to maintain safe and compliant operations

Focus on optimizing production and improving plant reliability and efficiency to achieve the best business outcomes for West Nile Delta

Be a key player in the squad focused on either initial triage of plant process issues, production optimization and surveillance or longer term plant reliability and process safety issues

Move around squads and support in the areas that are highest priority in helping WND achieve our mission.

Hands on experience in reviewing process and process safety engineering documents and deliverables.

Experience with Management of Change (MoC), Risk Assessments and Management, PHA methodologies such as What If, Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP), Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA), SIL Assessments, Bow-tie Analysis, Consequences Modelling.

Experience with process modelling tools such as Aspen HYSYS, Aspen Flare Analyzer for supporting technical decisions, process optimizations and troubleshooting.

Good Knowledge of International Process/Process Safety related standards, codes, and best practices

Report to the Process and Process Safety Engineering Discipline Lead who will be accountable for your performance and more importantly your professional development to help you grow as a Process & Process Safety Engineer and become a key player in the future of our WND operations

What You will need to be successful: