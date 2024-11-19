Process and Process Safety Team Leader - TSI

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

The role is responsible leading a team of process safety engineers to support safe, reliable and compliant operations. The role involves managing, developing and coaching a team bpTSI process safety engineers in Pune who are working with central and regional Process & Process Safety teams. Additionally, the role requires regular interactions with stakeholders across the business, to ensure the right team members are deployed to the right place at the right time and are delivering work to a high standard.

People and Business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Lead a team for excellence in discipline area engineering delivery, performance improvement, skills development and coaching

Build organizational capability, lead staff development, assess team performance, care for process safety engineers in Pune.

Create and build stakeholder alignment for delivery of subject area programs and services to improve operational performance as measured through safety, production, reliability, cost, and sustainability performance

Deliver engineering work scopes through 3rd parties, including defining scope of work, managing quality, and interfacing on behalf of bp partner businesses

Create an atmosphere of confidence, psychological safety and motivation and an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “Who We Are” framework

Ensure the discipline area works as One Team with other discipline areas to maximize value and to ensure operational efficiency, utilizing the unique opportunities in Pune

Provide technical leadership to existing managed suppliers and help establish relationships and frameworks for new suppliers to meet business needs

Discipline Related:

Day to day direction and prioritization of process safety engineering support

Coaching and mentoring of TSI process safety engineers for bpS programs and technical services work, and region deployed engineers

Enforce technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members and drive continuous improvement in quality

Participate in regional communities of practice to capture and share lessons. Review the impact of emerging risks and learn from lessons outside of the region

Record relevant findings in shared learning systems and with the wider global P&PS community

Support collection and analysis of transition metrics for the discipline and adjust as needed

Must have educational qualifications:

Chemical Engineering degree to the equivalent of Bachelor level or higher

Preferred education/certifications:

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience: 10 Years

Total years of experience: 10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Technical understanding of process engineering and process safety principles

Demonstrated people leadership and stakeholder management experience

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability to establish and sustain a strong team culture

Passion for developing and coaching people to continuously improve

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

Fluent in written and oral English communication

Conversant with relevant industry standards with a proven ability in practical application

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project management skills

Experience in operating facility

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of working with remote teams with a collaborative approach to delivery

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Self-motivated, delivery focused with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction

You will work with

All operating Production and Refining assets

Central P&PS Discipline Leads and Teams

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

% travel requirements

<10%