Process and Sales Excellence Lead (m/f/d)

Job summary

full-time located in Europe



Who we are:

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help to shape the future:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



The purpose of the role is to work as part of the process excellence teams in order to enable efficient and effective end to end customer journeys. This would include managing pre-sales activities, post-sales activities, pricing administration, projects within region, continuous improvement and local marketing. The role also includes system set up activities, project delivery, local marketing (e.g. trade shows and local communications) and providing internal advice across the PU around business process improvement. In order to drive business process improvement, the role will work across aviation to measure the effectiveness of existing business processes and develops sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Identify and drive continuous improvement within region to enable improvements in customer experience and Aviation efficiency.

Executes front office pre-sale customer activities, including bulk ordering and specific account support etc.

Executes post sales activities, including tax and fee administration, supporting dispute management, transaction error handling etc.

Enable location management for small GA airports not covered by Commercial Location Management.

Support Region project implementation through providing process and systems input.

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in process excellence or similar supporting roles.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels.

Pre-sales and post-sale execution to enable efficiency and improve customer experience and maximise value.

Proven experience in analysing and developing complex processes and an ability to successfully articulate these to the customer and internal colleagues.

Experienced knowledge in implementing complex processes into the business according to given strategy.

Good knowledge of the aviation business and aviation or automotive systems is preferrable.

Competitor, Industry and customer focus.

Understanding and implementing sales and marketing strategy and programmes.

Data and systems knowledge like SAP, Microsoft Office.

Languages: English, German (mandatory),preferred if known one of Swedish, Norwegian, French, Spanish, Greek.