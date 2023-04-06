Process and Sales Excellence Lead (m/f/d)

full-time located in Europe
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
The purpose of the role is to work as part of the process excellence teams in order to enable efficient and effective end to end customer journeys. This would include managing pre-sales activities, post-sales activities, pricing administration, projects within region, continuous improvement and local marketing. The role also includes system set up activities, project delivery, local marketing (e.g. trade shows and local communications) and providing internal advice across the PU around business process improvement. In order to drive business process improvement, the role will work across aviation to measure the effectiveness of existing business processes and develops sustainable, repeatable and quantifiable business process improvements.
