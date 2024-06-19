Process safety Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

Provides process safety engineering support to production, refining and terminals and pipeline assets in Production & Operations (P&O). Key areas of responsibility include supporting the team in barrier health assessment, consequence modelling, major accident risk (MAR), occupied portable buildings (OPBs), safe operating and design limits (SOL/SDL), exclusion zones, OMS 3.3 Process Safety self-verification (SV), bulk storage and road loading for highly flammable liquids.

What you will deliver

Provides process safety expertise to refineries and production assets by performing and reviewing complex, or non-routine process safety engineering calculations and analysis including dispersion modelling

Provides process safety expertise to operations, supporting the assessment, visualization and maintenance of barrier health

Supports the regional Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA) and Major Accident Risk (MAR) revalidation.

Provides process safety expertise to delivery of regional actions and leads on resolution of complex, multi-discipline technical issues where the dominant component is process or process safety related

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Participates in process safety networks / forums.

Analyses Self Verification data to understand health and to implement changes to improve process safety performance.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Engineering

Must have certifications: NA

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical or equivalent oil and gas, petrochemical, refining and chemical industry

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Strong understanding of risk management including the use of risk barrier diagrams processes in the oil and gas industry

Passion for process safety

Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Process Safety Engineering

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience with consequence modelling (e.g. PHAST) and major accident risk (MAR, OMAR)

MAR Skillful Qualification (onshore and offshore)

Strong technical process safety skillset

Experience of working in a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

You will work with

Operations personnel

Refinery teams

Regional teams

Global central teams

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Shift

Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

10%



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial Acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.