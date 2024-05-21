Procurement Advisor - Base Oil (Asia)

Job summary

This role is responsible for ensuring the base oil procurement operations are carried out in alignment with annual plans. It requires close working with category managers, country planners and p2p teams and support demand, service, and related activities such as maintaining price management portal, Salesforce update, develop and maintain procurement spend and volume data analytics at regional level, supplier rebate, & support IMT.

Collaboration with the regional and global category teams to manage global relationships with key global & regional suppliers and their supply performance.

Collaborate with country level teams for monthly RF process. Consolidate BO demand and timely release to suppliers. Identify gaps and work closely with country teams and suppliers to meet KPIs..

Engaging key stakeholders across the regions to understand demand and mapping it with annual plans to identify gaps and plan mitigation actions.

Support end to end contract lifecycle management for regional suppliers.

Collaborate with category managers to develop and maintain supplier performance management.

Ensure global BO procurement plans are collated annually and embedded in ways of working for effective tracking against contractual terms (rebate accruals for key suppliers / volume & CAPS tracking for Base oil Suppliers)

Ensure that Base oil prices are updated for region and uploaded onto portal (PDMS) and LBM.

Collaborative working with internal and external stakeholders to identify opportunities to improve cost and cash.

Manage Salesforce tool for procurement savings projects as per value delivery framework

Work closely with stakeholders for prompt demand change management.

Develop and maintain dashboards for category KPIs.

Support end to end bidding process and develop MI for decision making.

Support execution of Base Oil Strategy at regional level by incorporating key deliverables into ways of working such as volume, price, service levels

Operate and remain compliant with Group / Segment / SPU & Procurement controls and standards, with focus on HSSE.

University degree or equivalent

Excellent networking skills, an open style, sound commercial judgment and be able to work well under pressure with competing priorities.

A sound understanding of strategic and business fundamentals and drivers.

Ability to communicate key messages in a clear and concise manner both verbally and in writing.

The Lubes SPU is in a people-based business. The ability to form good relationships with people at all levels and from a variety of backgrounds is essential for this role.

Strong analytical and computer (Proficiency in advanced MS Excel, Power BI & other Office 365 tools) skills

A sound understanding of and experience in using financial concepts.

Experience in logistics, planning will be added advantage.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.