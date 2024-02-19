Procurement Advisor - ME & KSA

Entity:Customers & Products
Join our Team in Dubai and advance your career as Procurement Advisor!
In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.
We also would like to emphasize that applications from women candidates are encouraged too.
Responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource, providing analyst support for category strategy development (category aligned) using sound category management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Category Management, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Contract Management, Decision Making, Market Analysis, Market Knowledge, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement, Procurement Operations, Procurement Strategies, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Market Analysis, Supplier Selection, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Supply Management
