This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

bp is looking for Procurement Advisor – META who will be responsible for acting as a dedicated category resource, providing analyst support for category strategy development (category aligned) using sound category management knowledge, and conducting day-to-day procurement execution activities in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

In this role you will (be):

Accountable for the operation of the Middle East (ME) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia procurement hub and coordinate all procurement strategies and activity within the region.

Accountable for 3P contracts, Packaging Contracts

Developing and delivering procurement strategies for new market entries in MEKSA

Building and maintaining working relationships with business partners, providing a key point of contact for ME stakeholders and developing improvement opportunities

Be responsible for the delivery of delegated category sourcing, post award supplier integration market intelligence and analytical support to the supply market segment sourcing teams, in MEKSA ensuring this activity takes place in accordance with corporate policies and processes, defined governance and delegations of authority.

To supervise the provision of procurement data, knowledge management and systems/process transformation activities

To ensure that all activities meet BP’s standards of business ethics; contract compliance standards; risk management expectations; HSSE requirements and minimize reputational risks to BP.



You need to be successful in:

Fluency in English

Around 3-5 years of procurement experience

Experience dealing with Middle East suppliers/companies

Science or Business Degree is vital (similar Masters' degree is an advantage)

Procurement professional (CIPS or equivalent) preferred

The post-holder must have excellent networking and negotiating skills, a federal and open style.

A sound understanding of commercial and business fundamentals and drivers of the wider lubricant business in MEKSA and also those fundamentals from the perspective of a manufacturer.

Experience in Supply Chain management, Manufacturing, Technology or Business Management a plus

Excellent communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

Understanding of strategic supplier/customer dynamics/relationships.

The ability to form good relationships with people at all levels and from a variety of backgrounds is crucial for this role

Willingness for travels up to 50% of time



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Category Management, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Contract Management, Decision Making, Market Analysis, Market Knowledge, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Procurement, Procurement Operations, Procurement Strategies, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Market Analysis, Supplier Selection, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Supply Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.