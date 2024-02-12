Procurement Advisor - Purchased Finished Goods & Sustainability

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The Procurement Advisor supports and implements regional sourcing strategies and plans for US Automotive purchased finished goods (PFG) as well as be the advocate and lead for responsible sourcing activities in the region. The Advisor works with suppliers to monitor and improve performance and secure value-added benefits across cost, service, quality, and innovation. The Advisor will be an advocate for responsible sourcing activities, including circularity considerations and the use of sustainable products and materials. The Advisor will develop and maintain working relationships with business stakeholders.



Identifies and recommends PFG suppliers, including the coordination of quality and technology approvals while ensuring suppliers will meet capacity, cost, quality and performance requirements.

Lead the strategic sourcing process to ensure delivery of the defined category management strategies in collaboration with business partners including:

Identifying and evaluating potential sourcing strategies, evaluating the potential supplier pool, and running risk analysis.

Coordinates with the operations team and other functions expected service levels, performance requirements, and critical metrics.

Selecting suppliers, leading supplier negotiation, and developing new contracts while ensuring efficient organizational change.

Build and maintain strong market / supplier knowledge and insight on the PFG market becoming a key source of knowledge.

Supplies cost information for network optimization analysis and provides procurement view on recommendation for third party manufacturing.

Assist with product set up and SAP data needs for PFG suppliers.

Perform / support strategic supplier relationship management efforts including supply base segmentation, supporting / running reviews and driving supply side innovation as required with other business partners.

Incorporate performance criteria into contracts.

Engage and work collaboratively on a regional basis to enable effective development and delivery

Post contract supplier management. Ensure provision of timely supply market knowledge to business partners, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences.

Deal with raised sourcing matters promptly and effectively.

Be an advocate in the Americas region for responsible sourcing strategies including the support of sustainability goals and programs to improve circularity.

Be a representative for the Americas region, working with the regional and global procurement team on projects and programs.

Promote the use of sustainable products and materials.

Coordination and gaining alignment across multiple partners.

Systems and quality of data inputs.

Minimum of 4 years of business experiences with at least 2-years of supply chain or procurement experience.

Knowledge of sourcing models and standard methodologies, including experience with supplier performance management, contracting, and risk management.

Excellent networking and partnering skills

Strong commercial competence, problem solving, and analytical skills

Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain, Business, Engineering, Finance or similar area of study; MBA is preferred.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



