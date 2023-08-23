Job summary

We have an exciting role for a Procurement Advisor to join the Drilling Procurement team within bp procurement. Reporting into the Drilling Procurement Senior Manager, you will play a pivotal role in enabling innovative and unique commercial models that have been developed and help develop new ones. This role will craft and develop implementation plans which deliver impactful change and drive total cost of ownership.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We have an exciting role for a Procurement Advisor to join the Drilling Procurement team within bp procurement. Reporting into the Drilling Procurement Senior Manager, you will play a pivotal role in enabling innovative and unique commercial models that have been developed and help develop new ones. This role will craft and develop implementation plans which deliver impactful change and drive total cost of ownership.



bp spends approx. $950MM annually on its drilling services. About 55-60% of the spend is in the Eastern Hemisphere. These regions include Azerbaijan, North Sea, Indonesia, Oman etc., where bp’s advantaged hydrocarbons are produced. The primary focus of the role is to provide support and leadership to drilling category in the Eastern Hemisphere by providing category mentorship, resolve contract management issues and lead performance-based remunerations models and assist in their sourcing.

You will be joining a team of experts with a deep functional knowledge and collaborate with technical teams based in Sunbury/Aberdeen/Houston as well in the regions.

Key accountabilities :

Manage the interface between procurement category, strategy development and implementation working in partnership with BFTs, Line, GBS (global business services) and suppliers.

Help team manage stakeholder expectations in terms of reporting, knowledge transfer and shared learnings.

One of the key deliverables is performance-based models and tracking/delivering and recording their intent. You would closely with the business facing teams.

Help with category guidance/strategy, maintain/update job models and contribute to developing newer, innovative remuneration models across drilling category.

Deliver end-to-end category life-cycle for the Drilling, Completions & Intervention category for some specific projects (from strategy definition, to implementation of the strategy within the business, sourcing to operationalization of contracts, and supplier performance management).

Own, develop and execute innovative category strategies and management approach in collaboration with Wells stakeholders to create differential value.-- Identify high value opportunities and develop path to value realization (supplier, business, regional synergies).

Provide a relentless focus of customer, E2E efficiencies, and implementation of innovative commercial models.

Manage relationships with strategic suppliers for the Category.-- Assure that all work is performed in support of safe, compliant, reliable, and competitive business operations in each region.

Develop sustainable solutions and collaboration opportunities to deliver Wells carbon reduction objectives in support of achieving bp's net zero ambitions

What you will need to be successful :

Degree in engineering/business/economics or related field is required

Excellent analytical ability to analyze data and seek/develop solution

Cross cultural communications

Very well conversant with use of Excel/other data bases as well as familiarity with Power BI for reporting

Working in any industry (preferably manufacturing, logistics, finance, services, oil/gas/alternative energy)

Ability to work across different stakeholders; working with suppliers preferred

Ability to quickly learn business, contract terms.

Why join us?

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



