We have an exciting role for a Procurement Advisor to join the Drilling Procurement team within bp procurement. Reporting into the Drilling Procurement Senior Manager, you will play a pivotal role in enabling innovative and unique commercial models that have been developed and help develop new ones. This role will craft and develop implementation plans which deliver impactful change and drive total cost of ownership.
bp spends approx. $950MM annually on its drilling services. About 55-60% of the spend is in the Eastern Hemisphere. These regions include Azerbaijan, North Sea, Indonesia, Oman etc., where bp’s advantaged hydrocarbons are produced. The primary focus of the role is to provide support and leadership to drilling category in the Eastern Hemisphere by providing category mentorship, resolve contract management issues and lead performance-based remunerations models and assist in their sourcing.
You will be joining a team of experts with a deep functional knowledge and collaborate with technical teams based in Sunbury/Aberdeen/Houston as well in the regions.
Why join us?
At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
