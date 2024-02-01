Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

This is an exciting unique opportunity to join a small, agile, fast-moving team that supports the shipping operating business on the front line; you can expect impactful and rewarding effort in this Business Facing Team (procurement business partnering/advising role).The Procurement Advisor role will provide a range of support, often engaging through the end to end process, in support of the shipping fleet.The role will include but not be limited to:• Liaising with senior business leaders and their teams across cultures and geographies to understand the business requirements and demand• Working with Contract Accountable Managers (CAMs) and Budget Responsible Owners (BROs) to ensure effective contract management• Establishing and leading supplier relationships• Working alongside Sourcing teams to ensure business requirements are met during strategic sourcing projects• Partnering with Supply Facing and GBS teams to supporting development and implementation of category and execution strategies



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities;

Support the objective of no compromise on safe and compliant operations

Manage the interface between procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the shipping business, central support functions (Sourcing and Contracting) as well as the Buying Team

Lead the project to develop, implement and embed ‘buying guidance’ into shipping procurement process enabling more structured and strategic way we execute the tactical level

Business facing point of contact for warehousing and materials management activity

Lead continuous improvement initiatives within the team and champion change leadership

Liaise with the business stakeholders to ensure upcoming demand requirements are understood and relevant sourcing cases are raised in a timely manner in Compass to ensure procurement activity is executed in line with business requirements

As part of the team, act as the focal point for the business to provide procurement support for planned and unplanned demand, vendor performance issues and strategic projects

Communicate effectively through various channels using different styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners internally and externally to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict

Develop a strong working relationship with the key business teams

Support & run the Supplier Relationship Management framework for Strategic/Core Suppliers to the Shipping business

Education;

University degree in a related equivalent business field

Essentials;

Influencing and stakeholder management

Project and change management

Experience working in a fast pace, changing environment with tight budget controls and requirements

Commercial awareness/analysis

Supplier management

Outstanding written and oral communication skills

Strong working knowledge of end-to-end procurement and P2P processes (SAP knowledge advantageous)

Category strategy development and/or execution

Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.