Procurement Analyst

  • Location United States - New Jersey - Wayne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147619BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsys

Procurement Analyst role will provide continuous support to Procurement Hub team, managing day to day pricing update and invoice inquiry related activities.

Through continued support, candidate will help ensure that Procurement Hub categories' pricing is updated in a timely manner and accurate so that Purchase Orders to suppliers can be fulfilled with no issues. Additionally, candidate's ongoing review of invoice pricing discrepances will ensure BP continues its payments to suppliers against negotiated terms.

Key Accountabilities

  • Manage material price updates through PDMS software to support Base Oil, Additive and Packaging Categories in SAP
  • Liaise with Raw Material Category owners to understand pricing trends
  • Ongoing Review of Invoice kickouts in SAP as they pertain to pricing issues between PO and Invoice
  • Support Supplier due diligence evaluation activities as well as onboarding activities in SAP
  • Occasionally will support creation of Indirect PO's to manage payment of services related to Direct material buys

Crucial Experience

  • Ideal candidate should have experience in using SAP software.
  • Strong written and verbal skills.
  • Ability to multitask and perform problem solving tasks which may stray outside the lines of Procurement team.
  • Attention to detail to ensure accurate pricing updates are completed

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

