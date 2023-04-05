Procurement Analyst - Offshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



This is one of a number of roles in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include developing and executing both category and project procurement strategies, providing assurance of non-operated projects, and supporting early stage greenfield and brownfield business development opportunities. This role will either report to the OFW Procurement Category Manager for Turbines, Transport & Installation, Foundations, or Transmission. This role will support the procurement team with execution of project contracting and procurement strategies, by working closely with projects on S2C activities until contracts are awarded to successful bidders, before supporting the team with taking ownership of post-award contract management of contracts for the nominated category. The role will require close collaboration with the Wind Centre of Excellence team and stakeholders throughout the business.



The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, long lead procurement, materials management and logistics and managing contract interdependencies.

Key Accountabilities:

Work with wider category team and engineering team to define the approach to market and develop and execute procurement strategy for Turbines, Foundations, Transmission or Transport & Installation.

The candidate will be deployed on one of our Offshore Wind projects to support sourcing and contracting for the nominated category through contract execution and post contract award management activities. This may include covering scope change requests, set-up of additional ongoing agreements, and tracking of project indexation exposure. This may also include securing the necessary internal and external approvals in line with contracting governance procedures, ensuring any local requirements are captured in the contract scope of work and working closely with the line on identifying the value drivers that will inform risk/reward agreements and commercial models.

The successful candidate will maximise the value of third party spend for bp, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to our Offshore Wind projects. The role will support securing the necessary internal and external approvals in line with contracting governance procedures, ensuring any local requirements are captured in the contract scope of work and working closely with the line on identifying the value drivers that will inform risk/reward agreements and commercial models.

You will work closely with technical and project management stakeholders to ensure products and services are delivered safely, to specification and in line with contractual agreements.

You will also work closely with contracted suppliers to identify areas of innovation and added value, and ensure that any risk/reward agreements are driven proactively to deliver value for bp.

Support supply chain development team with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities for the nominated category

Ensure achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Offshore Wind Category organisations.

To be successful, you will need:

You will have a University degree and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we're looking for someone who has:

Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and interest in Offshore Wind and renewables supply chains.

Demonstrable track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally with large capex or offshore scopes.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and able to confidently liaise with all levels of stakeholders.

Experience with P2P systems, procurement authorities, and operational procurement execution.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

You will work with: