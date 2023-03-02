Procurement Analyst (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

This is a role in the Procurement Team supporting bp’s new offshore wind project off the coast in Korea. This project is a Joint Venture between bp and Deep Wind Offshore. It will allow bp to build important new clean energy resources for Korea and Asia, supporting the country in its aim to be carbon neutral by 2050 as well as allowing bp to build on their offshore wind portfolio in an area of exceptional wind resource.



The role is part of the wider Low Carbon Energy Procurement team focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of decarbonizing and diversifying the business. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



In partnership with Deep Wind Offshore, bp is exploring a selected offshore wind development opportunity in Korea. Associated with this agreement, bp is establishing a local offshore development team in Seoul. This is a unique opportunity to join and be at the forefront of creating an offshore wind market in Korea and play a part in bp’s net zero ambitions.

About The Role:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.

We are looking for a high calibre individual to join our expanding project team, this role will execute the strategy for Balance of Plant and Installation services, including securing monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and the next generation of offshore installation vessels for the project. The offshore wind market is supply constraint in many categories, and securing contracts early helps mitigate project risk, but requires early works agreements and new ways of partnering with the supply chain. The spend covered by this role is $1bn - $2bn. The role will require close collaboration with the other project procurement leads, Wind Centre of Excellence team, and stakeholders throughout the business.

The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, long lead procurement, materials management and logistics and managing contract interdependencies.



What you will Deliver:

Assist the procurement manager with Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) package, which covers Monopile Foundations, Inter-array cables, and all Transportation and Installation services.

Participate in the development and execution of the procurement strategy for the project – including sourcing, contracting, supplier collaboration and post award contract management. Identify and build relationships to support local supply chain strategy

Develop the commercial elements of the package including contract terms and conditions and remuneration strategy, and lead the commercial evaluation through recommendation and contract award.

Support achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensure the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Sourcing & Contracting, and category organisations. Enable compliant yet efficient P2P processes and ensure project learnings are shared back with relevant stakeholders.

Maximise the value of third party spend for the project, working with multi-discipline project teams and key suppliers to manage risks, seek innovation and add value to the project.

Post-award Contract Management of successful contractor including interfacing with main contractors, suppliers and lower tier sub-contractors, ensuring a safe, compliant and reliable supply chain through to commercial operation date (COD).

Requirements: