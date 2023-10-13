Procurement Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing dedicated procurement contracts support, using sound contracts management knowledge to provide contractual expertise to ensure that BP has appropriate and robust contracts in place, executing responsibilities for contracts in support of projects and assuring compliance with laws and regulations, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

The bp procurement organisation aspires to leverage our scale and commercial approach to drive a best-in-class cost base, and to collaborate with the supply chain to build even greater value for the business while mitigating risk. Digital & Talent Supply is passionate about redefining supply, digitising operations and developing a phenomenal team to drive triple bottom line value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains!Reporting to the Cloud and IoT category Director and working as part of the wider Digital & Talent Supply team the Cloud and IoT Analyst will develop the procurement strategy to optimize the Connectivity and IoT Categories driving transformation that reflects the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp! In this role you will be helping bp and the world reach net zero through the efficient procurement of new emerging technologies (IoT, Robotics, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Digital Twins, Blockchain, etc…) while operating a safe, efficient and reliable operation.Key Accountabilities:Combining data analytics, stakeholder strategy, business priorities and category knowledge to develop and deliver effective and transformational category strategies which generate meaningful value to bpProvide effective buying guidance which works equally well for partners and sourcing teamsPartner with sourcing to deliver an integrated approach to deliver the strategic objectives for contract, services and business opportunitiesDigitisation of procurement, including touchless/ low touch emphasis, making changes to collect insightful data, maximising data to make informed decisions and automate/streamline repetitive activitiesEssential Experience:Previous experience of using data to find opportunities to add new value and influencing stakeholders is crucialUnderstanding of IoT solutions, technology stacks and connectivityProven track record of creating opportunities that provide mutual value, drive competitive advantage, and challenge suppliers to generate value-based solutions that deliver improved results.Ability to communicate and influence across various levels in the organization using a range of styles and approaches.Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environmentEngaging, collaborative and agile way of workingDesirable criteria:Experience working in Agile teams/using Agile approachesExperience facilitating collaboration with diverse stakeholder groups to identify solutions and/or implement change at paceExperience working for, or with, carriers, network services or IoT organisationsMCIPsAdditional informationWe are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.