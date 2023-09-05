Procurement Analyst

Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
This is one of a number of roles in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.
We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding offshore wind team, this role will include developing and executing both category and project procurement strategies, supporting early stage greenfield and brownfield business development opportunities. This role will report into the Low Carbon Energy Procurement Excellence team. This role will be wide ranging and will include the development of sustainability plans for low carbon, procurement support to pre-bid and early phase projects and development and execution of project contracting and procurement strategies, by working closely with projects and Global Business Services team on S2C activities until contracts are awarded to successful bidders, before supporting the team with taking ownership of post-award contract management of contracts as required. The role will require close collaboration with stakeholders throughout the business, sustainability, finance procurement and Global Business Services.
The right candidate needs to develop deep market expertise and be a confident partner to the business teams including understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain sustainability opportunities and vulnerabilities. Additionally, the candidate should have a strong understanding of project procurement including strategy, long lead procurement, materials management and logistics and managing contract interdependencies. A strong understanding of source to pay systems and processes is also highly desirable.
You will have a University degree and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we're looking for someone who has:
This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.
This role will form part of the multi-disciplinary category procurement team which will work together in support of the development, construction and operation of Offshore Wind farms. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create, with renewables at its centre.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
