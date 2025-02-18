Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Procurement Analyst supports operational activities in the Americas Procurement Hub and provides analyst support for global categories in the Americas. This role will do pricing analysis, RFX/sourcing analysis, regional savings reporting, new supplier set up, management of P2P issues, variance analysis, and be a procurement system (Compass) super user among various other analyst type activities.



Pricing Analysis: Develop product costing to support sourcing decisions and COGS build up including scenario analysis. This often involves getting the current and/or alternative formulations, current raw material replacement costs, adjusting costs for timing differences, and comparison to systems-based information.

Cost Requests: Participate in the cost request team (Strike team), providing procurement input and cost information for new and existing products or services. Also provide cost support to network ops and the OEM bid team.

Savings: Support, validate, and report the regional delivery in cost savings and cash delivery working closely with both regional and global finance and the sourcing leads.

P2P: Support category teams with brought up P2P issues that need procurement support. Works with the GBS as needed and includes acute supplier payment issues and pricing issue management. Supports new supplier set ups for direct materials.

Project Support: Various project support and data requests – from variance analysis, spend summaries, data validation, and scenario analysis. This may also include leading or supporting sourcing activities and events.

Various project support and data requests – from variance analysis, spend summaries, data validation, and scenario analysis. This may also include leading or supporting sourcing activities and events. To manage key challenges such as prioritisation and management of multiple requests and difficulty in getting accurate cost information given the challenges of systems / complexity of data requests / quality of data inputs.

Covering geographical areas within the Americas envelope, with key operations located in the U.S. and Brazil.

The Procurement categories will includes all direct spend categories (base oil, additives, chemicals, packaging, third parties, and affiliates) and the various business lines which includes Automotive/Industrial & Marine/Energy.

Minimum of Bachelor's Degree in supply chain, Business, Engineering, Finance, or similar area of study.

Prefer 2+ years of business experience, procurement, and analytical experience a plus.

Ability to manipulate complex data sets into management information & reports.

Ability to prioritize workload and meet deadlines.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills with attention to detail.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Good commercial sense.

Self-starter who can anticipate and resolve complex problems independently.

Proficient experience of Microsoft Suite; Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.