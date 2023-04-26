Procurement Analyst – Onshore Civils and Electrical

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



The Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp is focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is at the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business.



The role is the Procurement Analyst for Onshore Civils and Electrical. The role is on the Mona and Morgan offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea, which bp is developing in a Joint Venture with EnBW. Together the two wind farms will generate 3GW of electricity.



This role will include developing and executing project procurement strategies and contracting and sourcing and post award contract management for the Onshore Export Cable installation. This role will report to the Head of Procurement M3. Mona Export cable will make landfall and grid connection in Wales and Morgan will make landfall and grid connection in England, therefore two cable routes from the shoreline to the onshore substation are required. This activity requires ground investigation surveys, purchase of onshore export cable, and cable route construction including Horizontal Directional Drilling, cut and fill and trenching of the 20-30km onshore routes. This role will work with third party specialists and central category teams to develop the strategies, remuneration models and manage the ITT/RFP activity to negotiate and place contracts with suppliers to deliver these scopes of work.

What will you deliver

This role will be deployed on our Mona and Morgan Offshore Wind projects to support sourcing and contracting for the onshore cable construction, site investigation and electrical transmission activities. This may include working with consultants and quantity surveyors to establish the strategies for geotechnical and site investigation of the ground conditions, and then tendering major civil constructions contracts to lay the export cable from the shoreline to the inland transmission grid connection substations. covering scope change requests, set-up of additional ongoing agreements, and tracking of project indexation exposure. The role will include attempting to maximise local content requirements, working with local suppliers and balancing the commercial and execution risks associated with complex cable route installation.

The role will also interface closely with a neighbouring wind farm development to work collaboratively to understand what scopes can be jointly delivered to minimize community and environmental impacts. Other accountabilities include:

Working closely with technical and project management stakeholders to ensure products and services are delivered safely, to specification and in line with contractual agreements.

Working with external council to select the appropriate contract model templates appropriate for UK civil construction and negotiate the terms and pricing and then manage the post award contract management and claims management.

Working closely with contracted suppliers to identify areas of innovation and added value, and ensure that any risk/reward agreements are driven proactively to deliver value for bp.

Supporting supply chain development team with up to date knowledge on local content and supplier opportunities for the nominated category

Ensuring achievement of functional and project performance/delivery targets including key contract award schedule and execution milestones.

Ensuring the project leverages wider procurement capability from the Offshore Wind Category organisations.

Key Requirements

University degree and CIPS professional chartership (or equivalent) is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we're looking for someone who has:

Genuine passion for the Low Carbon Energy space and interest in Offshore Wind and renewables supply chains.

Experience in UK civil construction contracts (ICC, NEC, FIDIC)

Experience in executing onshore civil major projects.

Demonstrable track record of delivery in sourcing, contracting and post-award management roles, ideally with large capex or offshore scopes.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and able to confidently liaise with all levels of stakeholders.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.