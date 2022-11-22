Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Procurement Team and advance your career as a



Procurement Business Assistant

Member of Procurement Operations and Trading & Shipping Leadership Teams, facilitate LT meetings.

• Coordinate, facilitate and support monthly performance meetings and townhalls as required.

• Lead Procurement Operations Fun Team to guide townhall content and team activities.

• Manage FTE change request to ensure timely documentation of additions and efficiencies. Managing the email distribution list of new joiners and leavers).

• Support Directors in meeting preparation, tracking, presentations and reports. Produce all presentation material to a high quality and in line with corporate standards.

• Support Procurement annual development plan with Directors, track as needed and support teams as required.

• Maintain an up-to-date diary system for the Directors, arrange meetings as required.

• Process all outgoing communications and information in a prompt and reliable manner.

• Support the Directors with regard to travel, including international flights,accommodation,transport and business cars necessary.

• Organize team building, business visits, arrange logistics, on-site support.

Degree educated or equivalent

Fluent Business English knowledge

In depth knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, SAP, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint software

At least 2-3 years proven track record in previous support roles, preferably from multinational environment

Able to manage multiple priorities with a strong record of delivery against tight deadlines

High standards regarding ethical behaviours and sensitivity for minimizing risks in high risk environments

Good project management skills and written/communication skills required to effectively deliver against accountabilities

Problem solving and customer focused with excellent stakeholder management skills.

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

GBS Procurement is integral to building bp's distinctive capabilities and enhancing the procurement processes. In order to achieve this they are collaborating with segment category teams to effectively build, segment and manage the third party supply chains. They are building the next generation of category management; sourcing and digital capability in line with bp’s defined functional vision and location strategy.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!