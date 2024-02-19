Procurement Category Analyst - Customer/Retail Technology

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Join our Marketing, Retail Technology and Payments procurement team and enable the Customer experience and communications for our customer facing businesses. In this role, you will be responsible for the customer touchpoints and enabling efficiency in a fragmented, matrixed, and collaborative environment requiring responsiveness to fast changing dynamics.

Accountable for handling supply chain risk and value delivery, you will review, develop and influence buying channel strategies across the categories and drive transformation in efficiency for our businesses through their execution.

Ability to have one eye on ‘global’ and one eye on ‘local’ – work with global procurement counterparts as part of a global network to find opportunities whilst ensuring consistent and efficient, local application through the category strategy within the business.

Ensure that category specific content (e.g. status updates, market insights etc.) are shared with the business interface organisation, and that the relevant business insights are fully reflected in category strategies mobilisation and implementation as well as sourcing guides.

Handle the interface between category strategy development and implementation by the delivery organisation, working in partnership with Category Excellence, Global Business Services, Business Interface and Business teams.

Realise the business and procurement team strategies through innovation and robust sourcing initiatives with focus on buying channel optimisation, efficiency, and effectiveness to enable engaging customer experience.

Develop knowledge of the customer businesses and growth strategies, review the supply market, key dynamics and latest thinking within the field, develop clear view of supply market analysis and segmentation.

Analyse demand and supply market and execution options, to prepare and co-pilot delivery of category and sourcing strategies to deliver agreed financial targets.

Assist in developing the sourcing framework in conjunction with the supply facing team and category excellence team, in line with agreed business and procurement category strategies.

Optimise buying channels and new procurement technology to bring innovative procurement execution within the category.

Ensure application of appropriate contractual terms for all supply contracts, in line with standard procurement processes. Ensures that bp’s intellectual property is protected and that risks associated with cyber security, sustainability and supply chain are appropriately managed contractually. Support business in compliance with contractual terms and management of contracts through application of performance tracking and monitoring processes, linking into strategic supplier management where appropriate.

Individual contributor working with stakeholders and procurement teams to ensure value delivery and risk mitigation for the category.

Responsible for the Value Delivery and efficiency targets in the assigned sub-categories in line with overall plan targets.

Support coordination of interests between a local, operative country perspective and an international, strategic sourcing perspective, using BP’s scope and scale to the wider benefit of BP.

Support through innovation and the introduction of changes considering internal and external market challenges.

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures in regards to policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Ensure the implementation of new contracts and supplier management in line with policies and regulations via the Souring and contracting teams.

Responsible for ensuring the usage of approved contractual templates and expertise in contract law to implement the contract strategy

Assurance of the HSSE requirements for employees as well as suppliers where applicable.

Observation of the BP Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier's portfolio; role model and mentor for employees in the practical implementation of flawless ethical behavior

Enable and drive diverse and sustainable supplier solutions managing through contract life cycles in line with procurement strategies.

Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain or related subject area, or equivalent experience

MCIPS qualification desirable but not crucial

Strong performance bias and a passion (energy) to win for our Customers

Proven and demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement

Proven ability to deliver stretching targets in a fast paced environment

Skilled in procurement category management and supplier management

Proficient in problem solving and open thinking

Proficient in communication and influencing

Strong networker, able to actively seek opportunities to extend networks of useful contacts internally and externally

Experience in customer facing and retail technology, or customer payments

Ability to translate business strategy and knowledge of customer needs into strategic and operational category plans with clear targets and specific measures driving margin improvement and category growth

Ability to drive sustainability and technology innovation while meeting the business requirements in terms of meeting specifications, budgets, reliability and customer satisfaction

Ability to enable finance procurement tools, effective use of various buying channels

Demonstrated ability to analysis, gain insights and optimise from sophisticated metrics and drive change

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



