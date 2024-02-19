Procurement Category Manager - Customer/Retail Technology

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Finance

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Role Synopsis

Join our procurement team reporting to the global supply facing team for marketing, retail technology, payments. Design and enable the regional execution of evolutionary strategies, based on supply market expertise and partnering on current and future business needs.



Working in close collaboration with other teams, to identify and steer the interconnected and multifaceted supplier landscape. Develop and influence strategies and drive transformation through their execution.



Accountable for supply chain risk and value delivery, with core focus on delivering outstanding supplier capability passionate about communication and customer experiences.



Provide leadership, consultative support and training across agile squads and sourcing teams, with a strong focus on risk mitigation, digital security, intellectual property, capability and data privacy.



Excellence in delivery of customer experiences through; customer channels, loyalty, digital solutions, B2C and B2B. Considering the sophisticated needs for individual consumers, partners, fleet customers, and the many customer touchpoints through marketing technology, customer technology, payments and communications excellence.

Key Accountabilities

Collaborator & Consultant

Build alignment mainly in support of the Customer facing businesses; Mobility & Convenience, Castrol, EV Pulse businesses, plus other business unit support in growth areas.

Influence and lead procurement counterparts to realise opportunities and ensure effectiveness and efficiency of spend.

Be the consultant on external industry specifics and supplier performance. Share status updates, innovation and market dynamics, ensuring insights are reflected in strategies.

Secure business agreement for strategy development and execution planning, consideration for resourcing and regulatory compliance.

Strategy & Implementation

Provide deep expertise for category: develop an intimate knowledge of the current needs and strategic direction for M&C Retail portfolio, Fleet, Castrol, EV.

Understand supplier capabilities and performance, the supply market dynamics, seek out and introduce innovation and latest thinking within the field, develop supply market analysis and segmentation.

Based on deep understanding of the regional landscapes, aid or lead the development of global strategies, drive diversity and seek out sustainable solutions.

Ownership for the delivery of agreed financial value delivery targets, including multiyear breakthrough activities, budget efficiency and resource requirements.

Develop optimum commercial models, terms of trade, supply chain model, buying channels and contracting approach, to provide Category Guidance to sourcing teams.

Ensure timeliness and quality of contracts for safe, compliant, and reliable business operations.

Supplier Management

Responsible for relationships and performance of critical suppliers.

Drive supplier relationships and partnerships for growth, be the champion of supplier innovation, mitigate risk.

Seek opportunities for demand aggregation and use of buying channels.

Champion supplier diversity and Ambition http://diversityandinclusion.bpweb.bp.com/en/DI_Ambition.aspx

OneTeam

Coordination of interests between the country perspective, regional and global.

Use BP’s scope and scale to the wider benefit of BP, honor the Code of Conduct, HSSE, Ethics & Compliance, Risk & Contract Management.

Role model ‘Who we are’ as deeply held ethics, focus on development, guide and mentor wider team.

Support Wellbeing and team spirit for both local and global networks, support.

Essential Education:

Tertiary qualification in commerce, supply chain, customer technology, payments or related field, or equivalent vocational experience.

MCIPS/ISM qualification desirable but not crucial.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience of customer technology, payments, fleet, loyalty.

Procurement category management, risk management and supplier management.

Desirable criteria

Proficient working collaboratively through communication, networking and influencing.

Problem solving, bring challenge and open thinking.

Demonstrable track record in delivery on performance improvement and delivery of targets in a matrix environment.

Additional Information

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.