The Procurement Category Senior Advisor - Retail Assets provides category leadership for key sub-categories of spend in support of the Retail Assets category with a specialized emphasis on Truck Services for Fleet Customers.

This team member will have expertise in Trucking/Truck Service procurement category management, development and sourcing - Service, Parts, Equipment, Technology or similar categories

They undertake category management and global supplier relationship management, driving end-to-end spend management to mitigate supply chain risk and enhance value delivery, including sustainability, within the Retail Assets category. They do this through collaborating across and beyond procurement, including with regional, business, and Finance Business and Technical (FB&T) resources.

They know their categories intimately and support development of innovative strategies which deliver business objectives and strong category guidance which ensures efficient end to end category execution. They work with regional and FB&T resources for optimal, compliant, and competitive procurement outcomes, collaborating across and beyond procurement.

Problem solvers with good commercial acumen, they create solutions to category challenges, they cultivate senior collaborator relationships and work with businesses to understand their evolving needs alongside developing deep insights into supply markets, including disruptors and technological advances.

They bring value through orchestrating development of transformational strategies in support of bp’s strategy, collaborating cross-functionally to realize identified value and working with delivery teams to ensure that their global strategies are implemented locally.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Category Strategy leadership: Collaborate to develop creative category strategies that address business needs, both globally and regionally, supply chain risk and sustainability. Analyze market factors to inform strategy excellence, remaining attuned to market dynamics, balancing needs with proactive transformational strategies.

Category excellence: Data led management of end-to-end category performance by working with the organization to understand demand and ensure strategies that can be implemented effectively across teams.

Skillfully navigates bp’s multifaceted operational frameworks, guaranteeing consistent strategy delivery and uninterrupted supply flow to make procurement easier for suppliers and partners to work with.

Consider regional factors like laws, taxes, and market conditions in category management planning.

Cultivates purposeful partnerships and robust supplier relationships to navigate business challenges and unlock triple bottom line (people, profit & planet) value

Transformation and Change Management: Implement transformation initiatives, which deliver incremental business value. Ensure supplier performance, in a dynamic business environment, and implement change across diverse collaborator landscapes.

Leverage digital solutions to drive innovation, enhancing efficiency, effectiveness and value creation

Partner with internal teams to drive category excellence

Use influencing, storytelling and communication to encourage adoption

Team integration: Work within a team of category managers, embracing culture of collaboration, excellence, and continuous improvement. Acts as an SME and advocate for their category, sharing category knowledge across teams to ensure business needs are met.

Builds category knowledge across the wider procurement organization to ensure strategy execution

Develops their technical capabilities in order to deliver category operational excellence

Embraces accelerator skills; curiosity in external markets, innovation and technological disruption, digital fluency, data-driven insights, and strong collaboration with both suppliers and customers

Embraces an environment of psychological safety as a foundation for collaborative learning, ideation and innovation

Supplier & Stakeholder Management: Uses storytelling to communicate with collaborators and external partners, respectfully challenging to achieve the right outcomes, resolving conflict and focusing on priorities.

Leads and influences through complexity and ambiguity, managing virtual relationships with collaborators in multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments

Unites diverse teams, ensuring both advantageous supply avenues and collaborative solutions to business challenges

Builds relationships, bringing market insights and championing supplier value whilst taking time to understand business needs. Becomes a trusted advisor and critical partner to collaborators

Prepares documentation and relevant collaborator communication to enable key decision forums

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Degree level education - Related to Procurement or equivalent relevant professional experience

Post graduate qualification related to procurement desirable

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Functional knowledge: Knowledge of category management principles and experience in undertaking procurement processes and developing category strategies.

An understanding of how to ensure strategies flow through to execution in the businesses / assets

Strong understanding of global and regional supply markets, cost structures, industry dynamics

Ability to structure complex contracting strategies and contracts (eg integrated services, turnkey models, performance based agreements, supplier partnerships &alliancing models)

Minimum of 3 years of experience in procurement category management, development and sourcing, preferably in the transportation, trucking or auto industries

Business expertise: Collaborator management and influencing skills in order to develop a deep understanding of the supported businesses / regions / assets and their priorities, including long term objectives.

An ability to quickly develop an understanding of the supported businesses / regions / assets and its objectives

Knowledge of procurement within a complex multinational business

Knowledge in relevant procurement categories with an understanding of the market's dynamics and its influence on procurement strategies

Technical knowledge: Deep understanding of fleet truck services and parts category. This team member will have expertise in Trucking/Truck Service procurement, various fleet operational models and category management, development and sourcing - Service, Parts, Equipment, Technology or similar categories. They will also need a deep knowledge of category and category management in Retail gas operational sites around building, maintenance and construction models.

Leadership: An SME in the relevant category, who shares knowledge with the wider team and implements the strategy. Collaborates across procurement, the businesses, suppliers and beyond to achieve their categories goals.

Experience in leading initiatives, analyzing data-driven trends & insights, and employing agile/flexible approaches

An advocate for our code, they incorporate the Operating Management System (OMS) and our safety leadership principles into strategies and everyday work

Problem solving: The role requires analytical thinking to develop and evaluate solutions, as well as judgement to translate business requirements into actionable plans.

Embraces industry challenges and technological disruption, pioneers innovative solutions whilst managing risk

Foster strong supplier relationships, bringing multiple parties together to collaboratively solve complex business problems

Translates business requirements into a strategic category plan

Uses critical thinking to make informed strategic decision

Interpersonal skills: Strong interpersonal skills are essential for collaborating with the category team, engaging with global, diverse collaborators, communicating impactfully across organizational levels and managing change effectively.

Collaborator networking and influencing skills to ensure consensus and adoption

Regular interaction with external suppliers and representing bp externally

Effective change management

Persevering through organizational complexity and resistance to change

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. How much do we pay (Base)? 125-179K *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. This position is eligible for Core U.S. Benefits SPD. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits SPD. We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee . You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits SPD. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

