Procurement Cloud & IoT Analyst

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



The bp procurement organisation enables bp’s strategy though a safe, sustainable and competitive supply chain. Digital & Talent supply (D&T) is passionate about redefining supply, digitising operations and developing an excellent team to drive value across bp’s Digital and Talent supply chains. With accountability for approximately ~$6 billion in third-party indirect spend across the bp group, a position in D&T offers an unparalleled opportunity to influence diverse functions, segments, geographies and suppliers.



Your role will involve understanding and influencing future demand from partner groups, provide commercial support on how to drive value, innovation, and risk mitigation. You will also help drive innovative category strategies which underpin the future of how we work at bp and how it feels to work here, alongside bp’s strategic goals around sustainability, human rights, and cost framework.



Reporting to a Senior Manager in the Digital team, this is a category focused role with project accountabilities including transformation of our category landscape, using market opportunities and disruptors, developing and operationalising category strategies and optimising relationships with suppliers and collaborators.

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

The Cloud and IoT Procurement Lead’s key responsibilities are as follows:

Build and expand a trust-based relationship with partners, supporting the translation of their 3rd party supply priorities and challenges into effective outcomes.

Work with the team to develop and operationalise effective category strategies delivering value including inflation management, risk mitigation, revenue generation, and align with bp sustainability frame.

Support the transitioning of process to digital solutions (i.e marketplaces and AI)

Find common grounds and opportunities with other areas of Digital and Talent and finance procurement which impact the talent management ecosystem, and how it feels to work for bp.

End to end category lifecycle experience in IT procurement categories (e.g. IoT, Hardware, Digital Workplace, Networks, Connectivity, Robotics, Digital Twins, etc…) ,

Relationship Management: engage with all internal and external collaborators in the overall future of Digital supply chain vision with the ability to drive supporting programme roadmaps and their execution.

Influencing: effective interpersonal skills to ensure alignment and support for strategy development and project execution.

Innovative Approach - Actively seeks and embraces new challenges, change or innovations in line with business strategy; open to new or unfamiliar experiences and is constantly curious.

Commercial Foresight: able to collect and translate stakeholder strategies and translate those into business requirements, with smart objectives, for the short and long term.

Value Delivery: recommend, builds opportunities that drive and deliver value (e.g. cost value, revenue generation, carbon reduction, sustainability etc), simultaneously improving business efficiency.

Project Management: good influencing and networking skills are required to effectively work across the stakeholder and category groups in developing competitive project and programmes strategies and plan with an Agile approach.

Demonstrates alignment with bp code of conduct expectations.

Proficiency in handling supplier relationships in vast multinational corporate settings.

Consultancy, advisory or project experience, especially in significant/sophisticated change programs for large organisations.

Familiarity with or curiosity in disruptive technologies and AI, in particular automation.

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



