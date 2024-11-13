Procurement Co-Ordinator lead

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Overview:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a daring ambition: be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive pioneering digital solutions and agile style of working.

Key Accountabilities and Challenges:

Accountable to ensure accurate and timely Purchase Order (PO) creation, change, acceptance, close, invoice resolution and proactive monitoring of all buying transactions while adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional service, operational perfection, and compliance.

Support service delivery as an individual contributor that drives effective PO Creations and other buying activities, including invoice issue resolution resulting in payment to BP suppliers and performance management.

Responsible to procure goods or services from designated sources of supply for requirements generated by BP operations. The Buyer plays the key role in the procurement process that involves timely creation of Purchase Orders (POs) from approved requisitions, as well as the associated follow-on activities related PO acceptance, tracking, change, and close.

Key activities include:

o Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Maintain category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions updated and liaison with Category teams

o Issue, as needed, Requests for Quote to obtain pricing, delivery and other commercial terms

Engage BP collaborators– e.g. requestors, sourcing specialist, material coordinator, operations engineers, inventory teams, suppliers, technical teams and squad members for various functions to finalize the purchase decision

o Single point of contact between Business Procurement Team and Global Business Services Teams, act as GBS Procurement coordinator with Business Procurement sustain tag.

Monitor and approve Purchase Order, perform quality checks, ensure maintenance requirements are implemented and expedited timely.

o Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials, etc.

Handle business asset calls, work and close action assigned.



Handle unique portfolio/countries for a fluid business with challenging and constantly evolving requirements and demands.

• Provide end to end proactive monitoring and management of transactional pipeline to ensure workload prioritization drives better user experience and on timely PO creation and issue resolution.

Handle and coordinate the PO changes and proactive resolution and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected timely and proactively.

• Support Squads to implement timely and pioneering improvements in existing processes delivering better value and experience.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners and 3rd party vendors to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

• Resolve issues that are called out by the team.

Expectations:

• Owning the day-to-day work activities, including providing support to team members, and ensuring the vital skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and sophisticated load.

High level of familiarity with the systems used to maintain and reconcile the relevant system to ensure it balances correctly.

• PO created are of high monetary value; therefore, a high attention to detail is required to ensure complete processing accuracy.

PO created reviewed thoroughly to ensure completeness and accuracy to safeguard the company from financial and reputational risk.

• Maintain good relationships with external collaborators to facilitate service delivery perfection.

Collaborating closely with multiple internal and external collaborators in different time zones and potentially in different languages requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

• Leading team members who are servicing different vendors in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Able to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working.

Resilient and authority in working in multifaceted environment.

Working hours US shift (06:00PM to 03:00AM) to support Business Partners.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in management, Business, Engineering, Finance, Accounting, or related field

Certification in CPSM/CIPS/CPM or equivalent is an added advantage.

Minimum 8-10 years of relevant procurement experience handling a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management and processes.

Strong understanding of procurement and general accounting practices with detailed knowledge of accounts payable practices.

Proficient in PSCM applications including SRM/SAP, ARIBA, and Salesforce.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Experience in using ERP, advanced skills in Excel.

Excellent English verbal and written communication.



Key Competencies?

Operational Quality - Has a sound understanding of procurement processes and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organizational change.

Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans.

Change Management - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state.

Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data.

Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a untangled problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a moderating problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information.

Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights.

Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new ideas, projects and opportunities.

Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command.

Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and solve problems.

Relationship Management - Establishes and manages relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results.

Eye For Business - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.