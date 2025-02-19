Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Procurement Compliance & P2P Manager will represent and lead the function’s Process inputs, set up, templating, mapping, and cleansing, to support the SPU with the deployment of effective P2P solutions on a global basis to reduce risk and value leakage. On top of that, this role will lead on behalf of Global procurement team and support deployment of the P2P procurement process and Data inputs and improvements, in order that the extended procurement team and relevant partners are ready for any SAP implementations.



Lead a team of operational procurement P2P in Lubricants who carry out the required operational procurement activities, and ensure consistency across Castrol Direct procurement.

Own and lead the processes and reporting to measure compliance of Lubricants Procurement against various processes, including Counterparty Due Diligence, ISRS, Supply Financial Health and Contract compliance.

Work closely with GBS and BP Group ensuring alignment to policies and procedures and most effective use of resources, systems, and processes.

Create implementation & training plans to ensure new ways of working are successfully embedded.

Ensure relationships with key partners across the Business are fostered and the perception of the value of operational procurement is improved over time.

Take accountability for personal safety – e.g. participate in safety moments, driver safety compliance.

Lead, Identify and create consensus across PLT on required requirements and actions, to comply to Group, Segment and SPU/F&P policies and standards. ​

Manage a team of 3 direct reports.

Graduate or equivalent qualification/experience

Experience of direct line management of a geographically dispersed team.

Experience of Procurement processes, policies & procedures.

Influencing senior stakeholders.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



