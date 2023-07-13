Procurement Controls and Excellence Senior Manager

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our GBS Procurement function and advance your career as a



Procurement Control and Excellence Senior Manager

(Budapest, Pune, Kuala Lumpur locations)



In this role You will:

Manage and coach a large and growing team of procurement professionals, managers and senior team leaders and SMEs globally with complex process management and business interactions. Manage the direction of the GBS T&S Settlements Procurement Operations Controls and Excellence, supporting the determination of priorities and goals alongside the Head of Procurement Operations Controls and Excellence.

Drive performance against key management metrics and goals supporting a process excellence focused organisation.

Develops of annual budgets, cost and resourcing plans by providing region-specific input to the Procurement Operations Controls and Excellence

Accountability to deliver in alignment with financial commitment, including budget control.

Drive compliance to process standards.

Manage and initiate the controls and excellence change associated with transition decisions. Tailors operational strategy by linking services to the most important priorities of each decision maker

Act as the point of escalation for business and internal issues (of a system, process, control or behaviour nature) related to the Procurement Controls and Excellence globally

What You will need to be successful:

Significant (10+ years) leadership experience across S2P process’s, operations and systems

Have in-depth knowledge of Procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators.

Strong business process experience

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices.

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Strong influencing skills and the ability to motivate across geographies, and manage and inspire diverse teams.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



