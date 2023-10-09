Procurement Controls and Excellence Senior Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

This role will inspire and lead teams across to globe to deliver subject matter expertise across assigned P2P process area, supporting the One Procurement (1p) programme, as well as self-generated projects with a focus on controls, innovation, standardization and simplification.The controls & excellence team are expected to deliver:o Operational effectivenesso Incident Managemento Risk, BCP & Cybero Audito Transitiono Subject matter experts assigned to 1P & S4 initiativeso Drive standardization and simplificationo Innovation and tactical CIo Responsible for escalations requiring root cause analysis (RCA) & interventions (tagged to business SPA’s in Op’s)o Participation/support in procurement forums with the business



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Subject matter experts assigned to controls, 1P and SAP S4 initiatives

Drive controls, standardization and simplification

Innovation and tactical CI

Responsible for escalations requiring root cause analysis (RCA) & interventions (tagged to business SPA’s in Operations)

Participation/support in procurement forum with the business

Operations Delivery

End-to-end accountability for the Procurement Operations Controls and Excellence delivery globally.

Manage the direction of the GBS T&S Settlements Procurement Operations Controls and Excellence, supporting the determination of priorities and goals alongside the Head of Procurement Operations Controls and Excellence.

Drive performance against key management metrics and goals supporting a process excellence focused organisation.

Develops of annual budgets, cost and resourcing plans by providing region-specific input to the Procurement Operations Controls and Excellence

Accountability to deliver in alignment with financial commitment, including budget control.

Achieve major goals and objectives, within a large operational area, or a strategic business optimization project team. Build multi-disciplinary networks.

Develops innovative ideas and applying them to solutions of strategic business importance including development of solutions to complex operational problems, which impact an operational area. Initiate and drive the identification of process improvement opportunities, and work with the Procurement operations/Order management/payables teams to agree on the opportunity and implementation timeline. Drive work take out to balance in operations demands.

Drive compliance to process standards.

Manage and initiate the controls and excellence change associated with transition decisions.

Service Delivery

Initiate and drive the standardization and transformation of the Controls and Excellence as part of the overall GBS T&S Settlements ambition to standardise processes and deliver a unified procurement service offering to the business.

Overall service level management for the Procurement Controls and Excellence scope delivered globally.

Ensure smooth and timely delivery of day-to-day operations for all services performed globally

Establish and maintain key stakeholder relationships (internal and external) in order to proactively manage organisation performance and resolve escalated and systemic issues.

Proactively shapes business needs and expectations to create a strong advantage

Tailors operational strategy by linking services to the most important priorities of each decision maker

Act as the point of escalation for business and internal issues (of a system, process, control or behaviour nature) related to the Procurement Controls and Excellence globally

Ensure consistency of service irrespective of delivery model through liaison with the Procurement operations/Order management/payables teams

Provide regular performance updates to executives, along with recommendations for management action, if appropriate.



People Management

Manage and coach a large and growing team of procurement professionals, managers and senior team leaders and SMEs globally with complex process management and business interactions.

Create a working environment which encourages high performance.

Provide visible leadership to develop Procurement Controls and Excellence capabilities and to instil a culture of service delivery excellence

Participate actively in GBS T&S Settlements talent management processes to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and meaningful career paths for members of the service delivery network.

Establish and maintain regular communication, target setting and performance feedback to create a motivating environment and maximise the contributions of all

Representing Procurement Controls and Excellence LT on the local and global forums ensuring adequate updating and supporting of line managers on people matters in cooperation with P&C

Facilitates development by leveraging environmental supports and removing development barriers;



advocating for individual to higher levels of management to create development opportunities; providing guidance and positive models; seeking suggestions for improving performance; collaboratively creating development plans that include activities targeted to specific goals.

HSSE

Comply with all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager.

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives.

Develop appropriate strategies to prevent or alter conditions that create stress and to sustain physical and mental health.

Essential Education:

Bachelor Degree educated or equivalent in related area

Professional PSCM qualification (CPSM or MCIPS or equivalent)

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Significant (10+ years) leadership experience across S2P process’s, operations and systems

Have in-depth knowledge of Procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators.

Strong business/process analysis experience.

Strong knowledge of tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Demonstrated experience in process management.

Demonstrated experience in process management. Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Knowledge of project and change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices.

Ability to communicate with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Strong influencing skills and the ability to motivate across geographies, and manage and inspire diverse teams.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, Project and PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to think outside-the-box

Desirable Criteria:

Achieved (or working towards) Member of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (MCIPS) or equivalent

Training and certification in Six-Sigma or similar quality management experience

Oil industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes



