As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

The Procurement Data & Digital Information Manager will be the critical single point of contact for Castrol Direct Procurement Management Information (MI) development and reporting - primarily for data from the P2P systems SAP/ JDE. The role owns and supports deployment of the Procurement Data and Process Management workstreams within P2P, for Castrol direct Procurement while leading the procurement data and Process management workstreams within the large scale, multi-year P2P deployment change program, including continued operational evolution activities, whilst working within and to defined BP SPU & F&P Governance constraints & requirements.



Co-ordination of data development, completion & accuracy for Direct Procurement.

Procurement Control tower development towards AI.

Communicate and align Procurement Leadership Team, identifying resources to meet and sustain P2P deployment requirements.

Global lead on Procurement P2P development communications and engagement for the function.

Working in partnership with I&E deliver & maintain of a suit of global procurement data requirements.

Through the team become the SPC for Everstream, having developed the appropriate governance, process & reporting to maximise the use of the tool.

Work with both F&P and Castrol partners to define a global SPM/SRM process, run pilots, roll out and finally maintain data feeds for Procurement reporting.

To be able to manage challenges such as being able to ensure global Procurement ‘consensus’ is required processes & changes, keeping up to date with the changes in process & requirements coming from group and gaining appropriate funds & resources from I&E to fulfil the data development agenda.

Graduate or equivalent qualification/experience.

Experience of direct line management of a geographically dispersed team.

Experience of Procurement processes, policies & procedures.

Influencing senior stakeholders.

Management understanding of MI development & project implementation.

