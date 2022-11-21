Procurement Delivery Advisor

Job summary

The Whiting Refinery Procurement Advisor plays a meaningful role in realizing bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Production & Operations (P&O) business. This role acts as the interface to stakeholders in the P&O business and is accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ satisfaction with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.

This role is wired into the business, helping to shape and drive the business agenda, identifying impactful opportunities for Procurement to deliver value to the business and positioning these opportunities for the Category, Global Business Solutions (GBS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) team to further develop or enhance.

Working with Category, SCS, and GBS teams, the Customers Procurement Advisor leads the develop of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.

All the above will be performed through a proper risk management process and applying all HSSE/OMS requirements.

Key Accountabilities

Act as the asset-based interface to contract owners and requesters on site and to regional suppliers, as defined by the Procurement Senior Manager, ensuring business customers are satisfied with their Procurement service.

Work as part of a single Procurement organization, providing a coordinated and aligned interface for business stakeholders, through effective communication and interaction with the global Procurement organization

Provides Procurement advice and guidance to business stakeholders

Manages demand analysis and gathers business needs across spend, including management and planning

Leads supplier performance management and compliance program including supplier planning, target setting and holding key meetings

Manages inputs to regional business, supplier and demand insight provided to category teams to inform future category and sourcing strategy development

Work with category and SCS teams to ensure timeliness and quality of sourcing and contracting; oversee day-to-day interaction with GBS

Leads contract management; perform all contract management activities including contract set-up and handover from Sourcing (working in close partnership with SCS teams), change negotiation, localization, on-boarding contract holders and suppliers, contract implementation, disputes and claims, close-out and exit, and compliance management.

Partners with the Project Organization in planning and execution of capital projects at the site

Supports the interface with third-party engineering contractors to assure delivery of on-time, underbudget project delivery.

Respond to emergency outages and incidents, as required

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Essential Education and Experience

University degree in a technical or related equivalent business discipline or a comparable degree program.

Uses the business requirements analysis to challenge current state, identifying opportunities that will drive value and presents these to relevant stakeholders.

Strong knowledge of regional business, operations and planning / execution processes

Knowledge and experience in support capital project activities in an industrial setting.

Stakeholder focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business/regional strategy.

Demonstrates good understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with colleagues and with the wider organization at all levels

Empowers, trusts and develops others to work under agile principles

Demonstrated ability to handle ambiguity and openness to change

Active and empathetic listener who seeks and uses team and customer feedback, and reconciles differences when needed

Curious and able to try new ways of working; growth mindset

Uses technology as enabler to unlock value and agile solutions to the business

Experience in collaborating with multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service.

Very good written and oral language skills

Desirable criteria

Professional Procurement accreditation such as CPM, CIPS, etc.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.