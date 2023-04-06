Procurement Delivery Advisor

The Cherry Point Refinery Procurement Advisor plays a meaningful role in realizing bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Production & Operations (P&O) business. This role acts as the interface to stakeholders in the P&O business and is accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ satisfaction with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.
This role is wired into the business, helping to shape and drive the business agenda, identifying impactful opportunities for Procurement to deliver value to the business and positioning these opportunities for the Category, Global Business Solutions (GBS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) team to further develop or enhance.
Working with Category, SCS, and GBS teams, the Customers Procurement Advisor leads the develop of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.
All the above will be performed through a proper risk management process and applying all HSSE/OMS requirements.
Key Accountabilities