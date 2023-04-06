Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Procurement Delivery Advisor

Procurement Delivery Advisor

Procurement Delivery Advisor

  • Location United States - Washington - Blaine
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146919BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The Cherry Point Refinery Procurement Advisor plays a meaningful role in realizing bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Production & Operations (P&O) business. This role acts as the interface to stakeholders in the P&O business and is accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ satisfaction with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.

This role is wired into the business, helping to shape and drive the business agenda, identifying impactful opportunities for Procurement to deliver value to the business and positioning these opportunities for the Category, Global Business Solutions (GBS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) team to further develop or enhance.

Working with Category, SCS, and GBS teams, the Customers Procurement Advisor leads the develop of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.

All the above will be performed through a proper risk management process and applying all HSSE/OMS requirements.

Key Accountabilities

  • Act as the asset-based interface to contract owners and requesters on site and to regional suppliers, as defined by the Procurement Senior Manager, ensuring business customers are satisfied with their Procurement service.
  • Work as part of a single Procurement organization, providing a coordinated and aligned interface for business partner, through effective communication and interaction with the global Procurement organization.
  • Provides Procurement advice and guidance to business partners.
  • Manages demand analysis and gathers business needs across spend, including management and planning.
  • Leads supplier performance management and compliance program including supplier planning, target setting and holding key meetings.
  • Manages inputs to regional business, supplier and demand insight provided to category teams to inform future category and sourcing strategy development.
  • Work with category and SCS teams to ensure timeliness and quality of sourcing and contracting; oversee day-to-day interaction with GBS.
  • Leads contract management; perform all contract management activities including contract set-up and handover from Sourcing (working in close partnership with SCS teams), change negotiation, localization, on-boarding contract holders and suppliers, contract implementation, disputes and claims, close-out and exit, and compliance management.
  • Partners with the Project Organization in planning and execution of capital projects at the site
  • Supports the collaboration with third-party engineering contractors to assure delivery of on-time, underbudget project delivery.
  • Respond to emergency outages and incidents, as required.
  • Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools, and standards of BP
  • Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers
Essential Education and Experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Supply Chain Management or equivalent preferred
  • Uses the business requirements analysis to challenge current state, finding opportunities that will drive value and presents these to relevant stakeholders.
  • Strong knowledge of regional business, operations, and planning / execution processes
  • Knowledge and experience in support capital project activities in an industrial setting.
  • Partner focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business/regional strategy.
  • Demonstrates good understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with colleagues and with the wider organization at all levels.
  • Empowers, trusts, and develops others to work under agile principles.
  • Demonstrated ability to handle ambiguity and willingness to change.
  • Active listener who seeks and uses team and customer feedback and reconciles differences when needed.
  • Curious and able to try new ways of working, growth mindset.
  • Uses technology as enabler to unlock value and agile solutions to the business.
  • Experience in collaborating with multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service.
  • Very good written and oral language skills
  • Must have a TWIC card or be eligible to get one
Desirable criteria
  • Professional Procurement accreditation such as CPM, CIPS, etc.
Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

