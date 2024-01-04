Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

The Whiting Refinery Procurement Advisor plays an important role in realizing bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Production & Operations (P&O) business. This role acts as the interface to partners in the P&O business and is accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ satisfaction with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.

This role is wired into the business, helping to shape and drive the business agenda, identifying impactful opportunities to deliver value to the business and positioning these opportunities for the Category and Global Business Solutions (GBS) to further develop or enhance.

Working with Category and GBS teams, the Procurement Delivery Advisor leads the develop of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.

Key Accountabilities

Act as the asset-based interface to contract owners and requesters on site and to regional suppliers, as defined by the Procurement Senior Manager, ensuring business customers are satisfied with their Procurement service.

Work as part of a single Procurement organization, providing a coordinated and aligned interface for business partners, through effective communication and interaction with the global Procurement organization.

Manages demand analysis and gathers business needs across spend, including management and planning.

Leads supplier performance management and compliance program, including supplier planning, target setting and holding key meetings.

Manages inputs to regional business, supplier and demand insight provided to category teams to inform future category and sourcing strategy development.

Work with category and GBS teams to ensure timeliness and quality of sourcing and contracting; oversee day-to-day interaction with GBS.

Leads contract management; perform all contract management activities including contract set-up and handover from Sourcing (working in close partnership with GBS teams), change negotiation, localization, on-boarding contract holders and suppliers, contract implementation, disputes and claims, close-out and exit, and compliance management.

Partners with the Maintenance Organization in planning and execution of Maintenance (Major and Routine) at the site.

Works with third-party contractors to assure delivery of timely, under budget maintenance activities.

Respond to emergency outages and incidents, as required.

Assurance of the integrity of all purchasing measures regarding policies, processes, tools and standards of BP

Assurance of the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Essential Education and Experience

Uses the business requirements analysis to challenge current state, identifying opportunities that will drive value and presents these to relevant stakeholders.

Sound knowledge of regional business, operations and planning / execution processes

Knowledge and experience in support of maintenance processes and activities in an industrial setting.

Stakeholder focus – all decisions clearly aligned to customer/business/regional strategy.

Demonstrates good understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based relationships with colleagues and with the wider organization at all levels.

Empowers, trusts and develops others to work under agile principles.

Demonstrated ability to handle ambiguity and willingness to change.

Active and empathetic listener who seeks and uses team and customer feedback and reconciles differences when needed.

Curious and able to try new ways of working

Uses technology as an enabler to unlock value and agile solutions.

Experience in collaborating with multiple teams and locations to drive common solutions and deliver a high-quality service.

Very good written and oral language skills

Professional Procurement accreditation such as CPM, CIPS, etc. (preferred)

Why join us

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

