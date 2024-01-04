Entity:Finance
The Whiting Refinery Procurement Advisor plays an important role in realizing bp Procurement’s aspiration to deliver a world-class service to Production & Operations (P&O) business. This role acts as the interface to partners in the P&O business and is accountable for ensuring business stakeholders’ satisfaction with Procurement’s service and its outcomes across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.
This role is wired into the business, helping to shape and drive the business agenda, identifying impactful opportunities to deliver value to the business and positioning these opportunities for the Category and Global Business Solutions (GBS) to further develop or enhance.
Working with Category and GBS teams, the Procurement Delivery Advisor leads the develop of a detailed demand forecast including priorities and implements a jointly agreed activity plan, identifying business resources to support implementation as required.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
