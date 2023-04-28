Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



The Procurement Delivery Analyst (PDA) supports procurement delivery to the assigned asset(s) in region by enabling safe, compliant, reliable, and competitive supply chain solutions to the asset(s). The PDA works with the line and procurement to deliver value opportunities for regional assets by supporting demand planning and aggregation and ensuring regional cost and production needs are met by effective and agile end-to-end supply chain management. PDA works under the direction of the Procurement Delivery Manager in region.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Procurement Delivery Analyst



(Egyptian nationals only)

In this role You will:

Develop sourcing strategies for North Africa Operations across END and WND.

Oversee, support and drive the delivery of North Africa sourcing activities achieving proper governance and compliance.

Lead the contract management and supplier performance management activities for NA managed contracts.

Monitor and review contract utilization identifying and mitigating potential contract leakage and maximizing the value created through contracts.

Drive effective supplier management and build key relationships with third parties to identify, model, prioritize and deliver cost and performance efficiency opportunities.

Work efficiently across multi-cultural and multi-regional teams, collaborating with GBS partners and central teams to deliver category management activities.

Build strong relationships with regional stakeholders and acts as a partner to success.

Drive the development of a culture that embraces compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, BP's code of conduct and other internal policies, ensuring the monitoring of counterparties through the lenses of safety, financial and reputation risks.

Build strong relationships with NOCs, partner and governmental authorities to support cost recovery targets.

Support the development of the team of junior team members and drive the appropriate team behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement and collaboration culture. Support procurement activity for assigned asset(s) in region.

Work with the line to support contractor performance management activities and drive expected performance as well as understand business demand and contract spend for managed portfolio.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in Engineering, Procurement or other technical discipline.

8+ years of experience in procurement and contracting and/or related professional fields.

Ability to execute assignments in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional specific issues and challenges.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries within BP and with suppliers to address complex challenges.

Demonstrate appropriate skill in demand planning, supplier management, sourcing, negotiation and execution.

Working knowledge of systems such as Ariba, Salesforce (Compass), Backbone and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Experience working with NOC’s and partners is a plus.

Knowledge of the Egyptian Supply Market is a plus.

General understanding of regional assets, operations and planning / execution processes in region.

Must be able to work independently and adapt quickly to systems and processes.

A good understanding of the digital world and the skills involved.

Seeks mentorship and coaching and is comfortable seeking feedback from others.

You will work within the business facing North Africa Operations procurement team.