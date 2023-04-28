We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
The Procurement Delivery Analyst (PDA) supports procurement delivery to the assigned asset(s) in region by enabling safe, compliant, reliable, and competitive supply chain solutions to the asset(s). The PDA works with the line and procurement to deliver value opportunities for regional assets by supporting demand planning and aggregation and ensuring regional cost and production needs are met by effective and agile end-to-end supply chain management. PDA works under the direction of the Procurement Delivery Manager in region.