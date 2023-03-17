Job summary

Join our Base management Team and advance your career as a





Procurement Delivery Coordinator

(Egyptian nationalities only)



In this role You will:

Support procurement activity for assigned asset(s) in Region.

Work with the line to support contractor performance management activities and drive expected performance as well as understand business demand and contract spend for managed portfolio.

Coordinate category management activity for designated assets through GBS and supply facing Teams in compliance with regional governance guidelines.

Monitor and review contract utilization identifying and mitigating potential contract leakage and maximizing the value created through contracts.

Drive effective supplier management, and builds key relationships with third parties to identify, prioritize and deliver cost and performance efficiency opportunities to reduce third party spend.

Provide input to, coordinate and aggregate demand for designated asset(s) to enable business and MM&D teams to deliver category strategies and physical supply chain delivery that meets the business priorities to achieve safe, compliant, reliable, and competitive supply chain management.

Foster effective communication to ensure information is collated, aggregated and disseminated appropriately from the Line and Procurement leadership, and escalate issues with 3rd Parties to relevant and stakeholders for resolution.

Execute assigned contract management activities, including cost management and business risk analysis within the designated assets by working with Procurement, Line, Indirect Procurement, and Operating Function facing teams.

Build relationships with regional stakeholders.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree in Engineering, Procurement or other technical discipline.

5 - 7 years of experience in procurement and contracting and/or related professional fields.

Ability to execute assignments in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional specific issues and challenges.

Demonstrated ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple disciplines, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries within BP and with suppliers.

Demonstrate appropriate skill in demand planning, supplier management, sourcing, negotiation and execution.

Working knowledge of systems such as Ariba, Salesforce (Compass), Backbone and SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Experience working with NOC’s and partners is a plus. - Knowledge of the Egyptian Supply Market is a plus.

General understanding of regional assets, operations and planning / execution processes in region.

Must be able to work independently and adapt quickly to systems and processes

A good understanding of the digital world and the skills involved.

Seeks mentorship and coaching and is comfortable seeking feedback from others

