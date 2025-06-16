Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has been passionate about discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defense.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralizing, digitizing, optimizing) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance

Let me tell you about the role

As a Procurement Deployment Process Manager you will work within our Quantum deployment squads ensuring template roll-in approach for Source to Pay (S2P) is adopted and you'll be accountable for ensuring consistency of our deployed solution. You'll also be responsible for providing direction to the local deployment squads as well as business stakeholders involved on the project as it relates to the S2P processes. In addition to the deployment activities, you will also feedback to the process design squads for the relevant S2P areas (Strategy to Contract, Order to Receipt and Invoice to Pay) based on learning form the deployments for consideration into future releases.

What you will deliver

Key accountability is to deploy and ensure stability of standard procurement tools and processes to a specific site

Participate in Realize Phase (Build) of the new Procurement template to familiarize how our procurement processes will manifest within our deployed businesses.

Work with the Senior Programme Delivery Manager and site dedicated resources in understanding current site processes.

Lead site Change Impact Assessment (CIA) reviews with a focus on how sites need to change ways of working to conform to the new template (not addressing gaps), or in cases of Legal/Regulatory/Fiscal impacts, how the template will need to be modified to meet these requirements (feedback to design squads).

Work with Content Team in defining buying channels and embedding these within the site.

Support the Supplier Enablement Team to assure suppliers understand our processes and how they will interact with the new and improved procurement template.

Work with Change Team in support and delivery of Systems Integration testing (SIT) activities.

Work with Change Team in support and delivery of User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities.

Provide Early Life Support (ELS) on process related questions or challenges.

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of collaborators.

Passion and experience in gathering business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritize effectively for yourself and the team.

10+ years of deep procurement experience with emphasis on global standardization.

5+ years of meaningful work experience with procurement systems and process deployments.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build positive relationships with business collaborators, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria

Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

Experience of Agile ways of working

Product Experience & Expertise

Subject matter authority on multiple of the following Source to Pay areas: Ariba P2P, Ariba Guided Buying, SAP Fieldglass, SAP VIM, Ariba Business Network, SAP S/4

Knowledge of integration with Finance and SAP MDG

Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the SAP Ariba and Fieldglass areas

Travel up to 20% possible

You will work with

In Quantum, we work with a variety teams as this is a group-wide global program. Below is a summary of the key stakeholder groups you would work with every day:

Quantum Transformation Management Office (TMO)

Quantum EPIC Squads (e.g., Asset Management GPO and their teams)

Quantum Procurement Design Squads (Strategy to Contract, Order to Receipt, Invoice to Pay and Materials Management)

Site deployment teams (P&O, Finance and Procurement)

Site SME’s

Enabling Solutions

Procurement Architects

Additional Information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

