As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Digital Solutions & Transformation team and advance your career as a Procurement Deployment Process Manager.

As a Procurement Deployment Process Manager you will work within our Quantum deployment squads ensuring template roll-in approach for Source to Pay (S2P) is adopted and you'll be accountable for ensuring consistency of our deployed solution. You'll also be responsible for providing direction to the local deployment squads as well as business stakeholders involved on the project as it relates to the S2P processes. In addition to the deployment activities, you will also feedback to the process design squads for the relevant S2P areas (Strategy to Contract, Order to Receipt and Invoice to Pay) based on learning form the deployments for consideration into future releases.

In this role You will:

Deploy and ensure stability of standard procurement tools and processes to a specific site

Participate in Realize Phase (Build) of the new Procurement template to familiarize how our procurement processes will manifest within our deployed businesses.

Work with the Senior Programme Delivery Manager and site dedicated resources in understanding current site processes.

Lead site Change Impact Assessment (CIA) reviews with a focus on how sites need to change ways of working to conform to the new template (not addressing gaps), or in cases of Legal/Regulatory/Fiscal impacts, how the template will need to be modified to meet these requirements (feedback to design squads).

Work with Content Team in defining buying channels and embedding these within the site.

Support the Supplier Enablement Team to assure suppliers understand our processes and how they will interact with the new and improved procurement template.

Work with Change Team in support and delivery of Systems Integration testing (SIT) activities.

Work with Change Team in support and delivery of User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities.

Provide Early Life Support (ELS) on process related questions or challenges.

What You will need to be successful:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background.

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders.

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems.

General understanding of systems deployment activities.

Ability to work and collaborate within a virtual global team environment.

Ability to prioritize effectively for yourself and the team.

10+ years of deep procurement experience with emphasis on global standardization.

5+ years of relevant work experience with procurement systems and process deployments.

Ability to learn and be the authority on template solutions.

Ability to formulate and solve problems.

Ability to build strong relationships with business stakeholders, technical teams and delivery teams.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience working in a multi-national organisation.

Experience of Agile ways of working

Product Experience & Expertise:

Subject Matter expert on multiple of the following Source to Pay areas: Ariba P2P, Ariba Guided Buying, SAP Fieldglass, SAP VIM, Ariba Business Network, SAP S/4

Knowledge of integration with Finance and SAP MDG

Significant experience of system and process design and system deployment in the SAP Ariba and Fieldglass areas

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

