Procurement Digital Business Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

This role is part of a team passionate about deploying continually optimised procurement processes enabled on our digital global tool suite called Compass.

Compass is our bp global procurement platform. It is designed to guide our procurement teams through their day to day activities and remain compliant. It also provides the link to our operational and support teams and link to tools such as Ariba and SAP.

We work closely across procurement, I&E, operations, sourcing & contracting and other functions to deliver great use of experience and compliance.

This is a transformation programme focused role, who works closely with product owners, end users and our technology teams to gain a deep understanding of user requirements, translating these into design and process documents. This role gains an understanding the change impact to be able to help teach technology design and change deliverables

A passion to make a difference, to learn and for improving how procurement works through effective digital solutions and effective process is must.

This is an exciting time to join the team as we transform our digital world to meet the needs of our Reinvented organization!

What you will deliver

Manage and facilitate design and discovery workshops with stakeholders to capture and ultimately define, document and maintain requirements for process and tools

Delivering business analysis deliverables; setting the approach and standards

Work with product owner and technical teams to build out detailed requirements and complete gap analysis

Managing multi-functional/content business cases

Ensure that requirements and design decisions are aligned and agreed with Global Process Owners-GPOs & various stakeholders (Template owners, IT teams, Operations)

Data analysis and reporting to support the above including providing materials for governance presentations

What you will need to be successful

Proven ability (5+ years’) in Procurement transformation, Procurement Strategy to Contract or Sourcing to Contract processes

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement and change management tools and methodologies

Technology experience: Salesforce, Ariba, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Visio.

Experience working with tracking, testing, and tools like Azure DevOps, Wiki, SharePoint, Mural and Teams

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

