Procurement Digital garage specialist,

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The bp procurement organisation seeks to use our scale and commercial approach to drive a world class cost base. We actively collaborate with the supply chain to build even greater value for the business while mitigating risk. Our focus is redefining supply, digitising operations and developing an excellent team to drive triple bottom line value across bp’s supply chains.

The specialist will play a crucial part in a team which is helping to deliver world leading procurement digital transformation. The digital garage is a new team helping bp procurement identify and pilot new and emerging technology in procurement. Today, we can’t do this quickly enough and the external market is developing fast! The team partners with our category teams to identify problems and bring in market opportunities to transform how we work, reflecting the pace of change and technology disruption required to reinvent bp.

Key Accountabilities

Be a key player in the procurement technology market; deeply understand the established procurement tech supplier landscape whilst identifying partnering opportunities with early stage startups to collaborate on bp category difficulties.

Support targeted experiments, crafting hypotheses around procurement digital solutions that may help.

Go from zero to one: Pilot and measure procurement digital technology, test hypotheses, whist validating the overall value case.

Build an external bp brand “Digital Garage", helping to showcase bp procurement as an attractive place to work, and do business with.

Support the attitude shift required to transition from traditional ways of working towards an agile way of thinking

Essential Education:

Experience working with Ariba

Solid relevant procurement experience, gained preferably in a multinational environment

Uses a broad range of negotiation techniques and adapts style and tactics to suit the situation. Effectively manages time. Manages the climate, resolves deadlock, and understands how to handle internal customers to get win-win outcomes.

Engages partners and suppliers to collaborate and co-create appropriate and outstanding outcomes for all parties

Business Sense- Uses understanding of the broad economics of the category area to drive recommendations. Interprets financial performance and describes how initiatives/projects contribute to the delivery of the overall strategy. Aligns work effectively with BP’s main business, strategic direction, and business priorities

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience of one or more digital procurement tooling such as Fairmarkit, Globality, Ecovadis, Emitwise ,Cirtuo etc.

Agility and Innovation: Motivated by innovation and new ways of working. Learns quickly and intellectually curious to experiment. World class collaboration with partners, suppliers and networks to develop new insights and suggestions to solve category pain points. Proactively researches, imports and apply innovations, procurement digital technologies and current trends into new concepts or ideas. Brings together creative ideas into a detailed approach or solution to trial at pace while mitigating potential risks.

Influencing: Master communicator, using a range of styles and approaches to gain commitment and support from diverse internal partners to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict. Recognizes, anticipates and effectively deals with existing or potential conflicts at an individual or team level. Communicates and influences across all parts of the organisation, bringing in different perspectives to challenge thinking and improve solutions. Brings diverse partners together to align objectives and solve business problems, intervening where required to inspire more creativity and to stretch goals further. Uses diverse experience of peers to improve thinking, always operating with a one team, one bp mindset.

Value Creation: Expert in building value cases. Looks for value beyond cost reduction, exploring improvements in ways of working (efficiency), innovation, sustainability and revenue generation opportunities.

Business Acumen and Market Intelligence: Understands procurement business operations, commercial landscapes and external market factors to recommend actions that create or protect value and connects work and personal contribution to bp’s bottom line. Demonstrates a strong market orientation and strategic perspective; acquires knowledge of bp’s demand and supply markets and demonstrates this to solve problems and/or create opportunities for bp. Identifies new market drivers and data to bring credibility and strength to new methods and value.

Desirable criteria

Understanding of bp procurement processes, tools and systems.

Relevant professional experience and certification e.g. CIPS

Experience with deals in excess of $500k total contract size.

Experience working in an agile team, running PoC’s or pilots.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.