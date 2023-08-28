Procurement Early Career Rotational Program – Chicago, IL or Houston, TX

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

As a Procurement Graduate, you will be part of an agile pool in the Global Procurement organization. You’ll learn about procurement and supply chain management in a large global business allowing you to showcase your skills towards and further develop them while adding real value to the business in order to deliver our Integrated Energy Company strategy. You will play an instrumental role in areas such as category strategy, sourcing, contracting, negotiations, supplier performance management on each level from initial market assessments through to contract award and beyond; always ensuring bp receives the best value from its contractors and suppliers.

In this role, you will be a part of bp's One Finance program. As a part of this program, you'll be able to build your experience through challenging development assignments, grow a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help you succeed.

One Finance Program:

A three-year program designed to give you a breadth of experience and the opportunity for professional growth.

Development assignments usually comprise of three 12-month rotations in Procurement.

Development assignments may be complemented by cross-entity project work to gain global exposure and exposure to other areas of finance.

Consists of a dedicated support network and you will be part of the One Finance community with events, socials and the opportunity to network.

Rotations could be in either Houston (TX) or Chicago (IL).

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Our graduate program provides hands-on, career-specific experience working full-time. You will experience genuine collaboration, and work alongside highly qualified and experienced colleagues, while you work on live projects and operations, using the latest equipment and technology. Our teams come from all kinds of different cultures and backgrounds – so a career at bp is always going to be exciting, substantial, and full of incredible opportunities.

Minimum Requirements

A cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

bp will not support US Immigration sponsorship for intern, full-time or long-term employment

pursuing a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute of higher learning

Geographically mobile and willing to relocate to Houston, TX OR Chicago, IL

Graduating December 2023 through May 2024

Preferred Requirements

Majoring in Economics, Finance, Supply Chain/Logistics/Procurement

Ability to plan, prioritize and manage workload with considerable independence

Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills for producing and communicating comprehensive and concise reports

Ability to work in a dynamic environment and ability to adapt to changing priorities

Energetic social, motivating and influencing skills for interacting with team members, business partners, suppliers, and management

Evidence of result-driven approach and sound analytical skills

Strong technical skills with required proficiency in Microsoft Office



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.