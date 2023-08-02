This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

As an enabler, Finance procurement supports our stakeholders in delivering their goals. In this role, the Procurement Excellence Advisor will lead on projects designed to create a “center of excellence” for infrastructure supply. This role will liaison with central procurement driven initiatives like sustainability, alliances and partnerships, supplier management and category excellence and leverage our digital tools to enhance the way we work. This role will integrate across our supply teams to ensure consistency and clarity and support delivery of our transformational roadmap

As an enabler, Finance procurement supports our stakeholders in delivering their goals. In this role, the Procurement Excellence Advisor will lead on projects designed to create a “center of excellence” for infrastructure supply. This role will liaison with central procurement driven initiatives like sustainability, alliances and partnerships, supplier management and category excellence and leverage our digital tools to enhance the way we work. This role will integrate across our supply teams to ensure consistency and clarity and support delivery of our transformational roadmap



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Lead and manage activities in support of a “center of excellence” for the infrastructure supply facing team

Coordinate strategic initiatives focused on value creation, sustainability, and collaboration across the projects organization

Challenge old ways and champion new ways of working – bringing in thought leadership in how we work and manage our suppliers

Spearhead the use of digital tools and capabilities, leading by example and working with central procurement to ensure alignment and consistency

Support front end project delivery team as needed on project delivery and break-in/ad hoc project requirements

Essential Education and Experience

University degree in Procurement, Sustainability, Law, Engineering or other technical field preferred

Ability to multi-manage initiatives and projects

Experience in project delivery using a systematic and detailed approach

Experienced in project and performance management, ensuring commitments are delivered upon

Business acumen, interpersonal and influencing skills

Knowledge and experience of working dynamically in e-sourcing, negotiation and contracting

Ability to adapt and work in an agile way as a part of multi-disciplinary teams

Willingness to work through ambiguity and embrace challenge demonstrating a collaborative approach

Project Management Professional Certification (PMP) desired

