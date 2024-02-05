Procurement Excellence Senior Manager

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



This role will encourage and lead teams across the globe to deliver subject matter expertise across assigned categories and Source to Contract (“S2C”) process area, supporting the global ERP and One Procurement (1p) programme, as well as self-generated projects with focus to standardize, simplify and automate procurement categories and S2C activities and associated end to end process.The excellence team are encouraged to drive:• Category efficiency of GBS-managed categories.• Operational efficiency of S2C activities and associated end to end procurement process• Operational efficiency of global My Trip programme, My Events programme and Workforce on Demand Programme in collaboration with Service Delivery team.• Operational excellence through data-led performance management framework in agreed forums, identify root cause/difficulties and drive actions for improvement.• Connectivity and integration of transformation and operational initiatives for standardized end to end process in partnerships with relevant parties e.g. Global Process Owners, Template Owners, Product Owners and I&E.• Communication through periodic change and communication channels for S2C community.



Key Accountabilities

Subject matter experts assigned to global 1P and ERP transformation initiatives.

Product ownership of global S2C entrepreneurial system/tools and drive the deployment and adoption of the system/tools.

Project management of self-generated projects or improvement initiatives.

Drive standardization, simplification and automation to improve controls and efficiency.

Innovation and tactical continuous improvements in agile manner.

Adopt CI methodologies to perform root cause analysis and drive process improvements with cross-functional teams (e.g. Global Process Owner, Template Owner, I&E).

Participation/support in procurement forums with the partners.

Periodic communication to S2C community to drive awareness, changes and connection among teams.

Operations Delivery

End-to-end accountability for the S2C Excellence delivery globally.

Establish the vision of S2C Excellence and build the roadmap towards achieving the vision with appropriate priorities and goals, alongside the Excellence and Experience Senior Manager.

Drive performance against key management metrics and goals supporting an operational excellence focused organisation.

Accountability to deliver in alignment with given resources and budget.

Build multi-disciplinary networks to sustain the improvement initiatives.

Develop innovative ideas and applying them to solutions of strategic business importance including development of solutions to sophisticated operational problems, which impact an operational area. Initiate and drive the identification of process improvement opportunities, and work with the relevant teams to agree on the opportunity and implementation timeline. Drive take work out to balance in operation demands.

Drive compliance to process standards and control framework.

Lead and initiate the excellence changes associated with transition decisions.

Service Delivery

Initiate and drive the standardization and transformation of the Excellence as part of the overall GBS procurement S2C ambition to standardise processes and deliver a unified procurement service offering to the business.

Overall service level management for the Procurement Excellence scope delivered globally.

Ensure smooth and timely delivery of day-to-day operations for all services performed globally

Establish and maintain key partner relationships (internal and external) in order to proactively lead organisation performance and resolve raised and systemic issues.

Proactively shapes business expectations to drive best practice process.

Tailors operational strategy by linking services to the most important priorities of each decision maker

Act as the point of escalation for business and internal issues (of a system, process, control or behaviour nature) related to the Procurement Excellence globally.

Ensure consistency of service irrespective of delivery model through liaison with the relevant teams.

Provide regular performance updates to executives, along with recommendations for management action, if appropriate.

People Management

Lead and coach a growing team of procurement professionals, managers and SMEs globally with sophisticated process management and business interactions.

Create a working environment which encourages commitment and continuous improvement attitude with digital skills.

Provide visible leadership to drive capability development and to instil a culture of service delivery excellence in S2C.

Participate actively in GBS talent management processes to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and relevant career paths for members of the service delivery network.

Establish and maintain regular S2C communication via the most effective channels, target setting and performance feedback to create a motivating environment and maximise the contributions of all.

Representing Procurement Excellence LT on the local and global forums ensuring adequate updating and supporting of line managers on people matters in partnership with P&C.

Facilitate development by using environmental supports and removing development barriers;

advocating for individual to higher levels of management to create development opportunities; providing guidance and positive models; seeking suggestions for improving performance; collaboratively creating development plans that include activities targeted to specific goals.

HSSE

Follow all BP’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) policies and procedures and all HSSE directions of line manager or HSSE Manager.

Participate in HSSE training and discussions, workplace inspections and audits, assist in the resolution of Health & Safety issues, and contribute to successful implementation of HSSE programmes and initiatives.

Develop appropriate strategies to prevent or alter conditions that create stress and to sustain physical and mental health.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor Degree educated or equivalent in related area

Minimum 15 years of working experience.

Significant (10+ years) leadership experience across process improvements, operations and systems.

Have in-depth knowledge of Procurement processes including key roles, departments, and common process performance indicators.

Strong business/process analysis experience.

Solid understanding of S2P process, tools and systems associated with data gathering, compilation and analysis.

Relevant, previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Proven strong project management skills including change management methodologies.

Ability to connect with varying levels within the organisation, internal and external to GBS.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Strong influencing skills and the ability to motivate across geographies, and lead and inspire diverse teams.

Skilled in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, Project and PowerPoint).

Personal time management skills and ability to meet individual and team deadlines.

Ability to learn from internal & external standard processes.

Ability to drive innovation and think out-of-the-box.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



