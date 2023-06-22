Procurement Execution Advisor – Onshore Humber

Job summary

Grade G The Net Zero Teesside (NZT) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) project is a full chain carbon capture and storage (CCS) project that strives to support the United Kingdom’s Net Zero commitments by developing the world’s first zero-carbon industrial hub by 2030 in the North East of England. The Onshore Humber Transportation and Storage scope is transitioning into the NEP project and includes • A new onshore CO2 gathering pipeline network • a new crossing tunnel of the Humber River • a new CO2 pumping facility The Humber project is in the early FEED phase and the Onshore Humber Procurement Execution Advisor will own the contract execution and management activities, supporting the Onshore Project Manager in the delivery of the FEED scope and associated enabling contracts (Geotech, specialist studies etc). The role involves performance management of the Contractor’s FEED delivery and administration of the contract including change management. The Advisor will also take a lead role in developing the contracting and execution strategy for the Execute phase which will include engaging the market, identifying the optimum packaging strategy, contracting split and submitting the strategy for governance board approval The role will be part of the wider procurement and contracting team for the NZT / NEP Project.

Key Accountabilities

Support the Onshore Humber Project Manager in the contract and performance management of the FEED Contract. Verification of the FEED Contractor contractual performance and delivery.

Lead the sourcing of additional contracting and specialist engineering contractors to support the progression of the Define phase.

Own the development of the contracting and procurement plan for Define and Execute phases.

Lead the development of contracting and execution strategy for the Execute phase including obtaining project leadership team review and input.

Lead the preparation of the Execute phase EPC Tender package and development of the evaluation criteria and management of the evaluation process ahead of the FID gate.

Lead the MPCP activities for the Define and Execute entry gates.

Role Requirements

Category Strategy Experience, finding opportunities and value levers that enable effective execution and delivery.

Skilled at leading through complexity, driving projects in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Strong influential leadership and integration skills to work with projects to deliver pragmatic value driven decisions.

Deep knowledge of contracting and procurement best practices including new and emerging digital tools and digitally enabled PSCM processes (Compass/Sourcing-to-Contract).

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and P&O Projects leadership.

Experience of and ability to craft different commercial and contracting models.

Tendering and Contract management experience of major project facilities.

Detailed understanding of Major Projects Common Process (MPCP)

Education:

University degree in Engineering, Procurement, Law or other technical field

