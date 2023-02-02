Procurement Execution Analyst

Job summary

We are now seeking a Contracts Specialist to join our team in Perth supporting our Kwinana Energy Hub. This is a great opportunity to work within the renewable energy sector with a highly motivated team, passionate about delivering the energy transition.

Be part of a new procurement team to support this defining project!



About the role:

• Provide contracts and procurement support to meet project milestones safely and compliantly with bp policies, OMS, government regulations and local content.

• Manage supply chain and materials management.

• Execute the Project Contracting Strategy in a safe and timely manner to deliver the Project scope.

• Manage procurement systems to support the EPCm procurement team navigate and work within bp processes and systems.

• The role requires a collaborative One Team relationship with Project Team, regional procurement team, Supply Facing team (Sourcing & Contracting) and Category Managers to deliver a successful Project.

• Manage risk (including ABC risk) in the supply chain through compliance with contracting process and post award contract management, governance process, supplier management and audit.

• Work with EPCm contractors to develop package sourcing strategies, ensuring alignment to bp standards, processes, approved vendor lists (AVL) and category strategies



About You:

• Experience in projects sourcing, procurement and contracting experiences: FEED and EPC / EPCM

• Knowledge in the application of Procurement Category Management, particularly in contracting, supplier management, post award contract management and project execution.

• Experience in commercial negotiations with strong contracting skills.

• Experience in executing and managing fabrication and construction contracts.

• Relevant tertiary level qualification (MBA, B.Comm Engineering or equivalent degree)



About the benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

