Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Procurement Execution Analyst

Procurement Execution Analyst

Procurement Execution Analyst

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Kwinana, Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141391BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

We are now seeking a Contracts Specialist to join our team in Perth supporting our Kwinana Energy Hub. This is a great opportunity to work within the renewable energy sector with a highly motivated team, passionate about delivering the energy transition.
Be part of a new procurement team to support this defining project!

About the role:
• Provide contracts and procurement support to meet project milestones safely and compliantly with bp policies, OMS, government regulations and local content.
• Manage supply chain and materials management.
• Execute the Project Contracting Strategy in a safe and timely manner to deliver the Project scope.
• Manage procurement systems to support the EPCm procurement team navigate and work within bp processes and systems.
• The role requires a collaborative One Team relationship with Project Team, regional procurement team, Supply Facing team (Sourcing & Contracting) and Category Managers to deliver a successful Project.
• Manage risk (including ABC risk) in the supply chain through compliance with contracting process and post award contract management, governance process, supplier management and audit.
• Work with EPCm contractors to develop package sourcing strategies, ensuring alignment to bp standards, processes, approved vendor lists (AVL) and category strategies

About You:
• Experience in projects sourcing, procurement and contracting experiences: FEED and EPC / EPCM
• Knowledge in the application of Procurement Category Management, particularly in contracting, supplier management, post award contract management and project execution.
• Experience in commercial negotiations with strong contracting skills.
• Experience in executing and managing fabrication and construction contracts.
• Relevant tertiary level qualification (MBA, B.Comm Engineering or equivalent degree)

About the benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
• Career development and mentoring programs
• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Apply Search all jobs at bp