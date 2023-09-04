Procurement Executive

Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, supervising orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Responsible for end to end purchasing activities of locally sourced and imported finished goods.
Coordination and work closely with sources to recommend resolution to ensure supply continuity.
To collate and analyze data source to find opportunities and recommend procurement strategy to sustain business and review and seek continuous improvement opportunities on processes and capability in respect to supplier management & etc.
To update and control the approved suppliers/contractors listing to respective partners for their daily purchasing operation.
To lead and coordinate the end-to-end driven by new product launches, procurement and marketing initiatives and market geographical extension.
To lead supplier relationship management, contract review and negotiating terms and conditions, ensuring that all internal customers are aligned with sourcing and procurement strategies.
Act as response team member for crisis/continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned.
Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.
Handle Procurement and purchasing operational activities, packaging introduction and transition within assigned delegation of authority, carry out to bp global policy.
Act as job representative for contacts as assigned in COMPASS, Liaise and connect with the Contractor’s job representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify identified hazards and controls are implemented, and conduct inspection & audits.
To lead/support procurement activities (i.e. tenders, contract negotiation, suppliers’ rationalization exercises & etc.) for direct/indirect categories included packaging material, contract manufacturing, third party services and operation requirements.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
University degree or Diploma and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field.
Min 3 years or more in relevant business preferably in purchasing, procurement, logistics, Supplier management, Tenders and Contracts Management.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.