Procurement Executive

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, supervising orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.



Job Description:

Responsible for end to end purchasing activities of locally sourced and imported finished goods.

Coordination and work closely with sources to recommend resolution to ensure supply continuity.

To collate and analyze data source to find opportunities and recommend procurement strategy to sustain business and review and seek continuous improvement opportunities on processes and capability in respect to supplier management & etc.

To update and control the approved suppliers/contractors listing to respective partners for their daily purchasing operation.

To lead and coordinate the end-to-end driven by new product launches, procurement and marketing initiatives and market geographical extension.

To lead supplier relationship management, contract review and negotiating terms and conditions, ensuring that all internal customers are aligned with sourcing and procurement strategies.

Act as response team member for crisis/continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned.

Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.

Handle Procurement and purchasing operational activities, packaging introduction and transition within assigned delegation of authority, carry out to bp global policy.

Act as job representative for contacts as assigned in COMPASS, Liaise and connect with the Contractor’s job representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify identified hazards and controls are implemented, and conduct inspection & audits.