Procurement Global Additives Analyst

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Support operational activities in the Global additives Procurement Team.

Analyze Raw Material price and data management, database maintenance, and sourcing/procurement projects.

Develops MI and analysis to generate insights to improve decision making and procurement performance.

Supports Procure to Pay activities, reporting, and continuous improvement initiatives.



Assist procurement category with the management of supplier pricing and material data updates and approvals. Implement continuous improvement to the process whenever possible. This includes coordinating SAP data updates.

Support, validate, and report the regional delivery in cost savings and cash delivery working closely with both regional and global finance. Support the identification of major region owned cost and cash projects and ensure they are loaded into Salesforce.

Provide procurement input and cost information for new and existing products or services. Also provide cost support to network ops and the OEM bid team.

Support global finance teams in the development of gap analysis and compliance projects related to P2P. Report and analyse P2P metrics to ensure smooth operations, continuous improvement, and early escalation of issues. Monitor and support GBS Accounts Payable activities to ensure timely invoice payments.

Various project support and data requests – from variance analysis, spend summaries, data validation, and scenario analysis. This may also include leading or supporting sourcing activities and even.

Develop reports, MI, analysis, report team KPI’s and develop insights that will help to address adverse trends and improve procurement performance.

No direct spend accountability.

Responsible for material and price data support.

Responsible for developing MI and reports that provide insight to make better decisions.

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field.

Procurement and analytical experience in direct category spend in a business with similar scale and complexit.

Good knowledge of Excel and other Microsoft Office applications. Experience with SAP. Ability to manipulate complex data sets into management information and reports. Ability to prioritize technology and meet deadlines. Good attention to detail.

Report to - Global Procurement Process Excellence and Insights Manager.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



