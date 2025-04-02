Procurement Global Base Oil GPIII/PAO Category Manager

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

You will work in a team of 9 within the global procurement base oil team, reporting to the Global Procurement Base Oil Senior Manager. In addition, you’ll work closely with plants, suppliers, planning, finance & technology teams.

Define and monitor performance measures of the category

Ensure segment sourcing teams promote and encourage outward focus on supply base and both proactively investigate, and track supply market innovations and change instigated by suppliers

Lead and drive the execution of the strategy

Maintain relationships with strategy teams and key business functions e.g. Marketing/Supply Chain/technology/Global Accounts Management and Finance.

Lead the business-critical negotiations of GIII/PAO suppliers

Support business contingency process by building appropriate risk mitigations

Drive value delivery for the SPU from the global-regional GIII/PAO suppliers

Develop, handle and lead SRM for Global GIII & PAO suppliers:

Lead the development and execution of the Base Oil strategy for GIII/PAO market segment

Essential Responsibilities

Contribute to development of base oil strategy, plans and priorities, finding opportunities to leverage value or mitigate market risks

Understand the importance of the category’s evolving position on the procurement chessboard and how these impact on the strategies implemented

Plan category review timing in detail with achievement objectives agreed with key partners

Define and meet performance measures for the category, reflecting business requirements and market opportunities

Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments

Identify and implement sourcing strategies

Select suppliers, lead supplier negotiation, and support the implementation of new contracts, ensuring efficient change management

Develop jointly agreed performance measurement framework with suppliers and continuously monitor and improve supplier contracts

Maintain an outward focus on the supply base with pro-active, investigative supply market tracking and receptiveness to innovation and change instigated by suppliers

Support and drive OD&I activities to promote supply and specification developments in line with business needs and supplier capabilities

Ensure full compliance with all categories, regulatory and BP corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSE

Liaise and learn from Best In Class improvements and by cross referral with other managers to improve the category performance

Actively lead key business partner relationships

Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences

Understand criticality of supply issues and at times of long or short supply, feed directly into the LBM process

Work collaboratively with the wider GSC and IST shipping to ensure no Base Oil stock outs at the plants occur

Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through leading all aspects of supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and implement supplier meetings