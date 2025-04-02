Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Procurement Global Base Oil GPIII/PAO Category Manager

  • Location Malaysia - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ092834
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

You will work in a team of 9 within the global procurement base oil team, reporting to the Global Procurement Base Oil Senior Manager. In addition, you’ll work closely with plants, suppliers, planning, finance & technology teams.

  • Lead the development and execution of the Base Oil strategy for GIII/PAO market segment

  • Develop, handle and lead SRM for Global GIII & PAO suppliers:

  • Drive value delivery for the SPU from the global-regional GIII/PAO suppliers

  • Support business contingency process by building appropriate risk mitigations 

  • Lead the business-critical negotiations of GIII/PAO suppliers

  • Maintain relationships with strategy teams and key business functions e.g. Marketing/Supply Chain/technology/Global Accounts Management and Finance.

  • Lead and drive the execution of the strategy

  • Ensure segment sourcing teams promote and encourage outward focus on supply base and both proactively investigate, and track supply market innovations and change instigated by suppliers

  • Define and monitor performance measures of the category

Essential Responsibilities

  • Contribute to development of base oil strategy, plans and priorities, finding opportunities to leverage value or mitigate market risks

  • Understand the importance of the category’s evolving position on the procurement chessboard and how these impact on the strategies implemented

  • Plan category review timing in detail with achievement objectives agreed with key partners 

  • Define and meet performance measures for the category, reflecting business requirements and market opportunities

  • Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments 

  • Identify and implement sourcing strategies

  • Select suppliers, lead supplier negotiation, and support the implementation of new contracts, ensuring efficient change management

  • Develop jointly agreed performance measurement framework with suppliers and continuously monitor and improve supplier contracts

  • Maintain an outward focus on the supply base with pro-active, investigative supply market tracking and receptiveness to innovation and change instigated by suppliers

  • Support and drive OD&I activities to promote supply and specification developments in line with business needs and supplier capabilities

  • Ensure full compliance with all categories, regulatory and BP corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSE

  • Liaise and learn from Best In Class improvements and by cross referral with other managers to improve the category performance

  • Actively lead key business partner relationships

  • Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences

  • Understand criticality of supply issues and at times of long or short supply, feed directly into the LBM process

  • Work collaboratively with the wider GSC and IST shipping to ensure no Base Oil stock outs at the plants occur

  • Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through leading all aspects of supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and implement supplier meetings

  • Identify, select, and lead key suppliers for continuous improvement through rigorous cost and value analysis across circa $1bn spend

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

  • University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field

  • Direct raw material category experience in global businesses.  Advanced sourcing methodologies and tools.

  • Global sourcing category strategy development and implementation, dealing with global and regional supply basis, track record of multi-year business value delivery aligned to business and sourcing strategies.  E-optimisation, AT Kearney Chessboard, and experience of working within a global procurement matrix organization desirable.

  • Strong Contract management skills and validated negotiator

  • Excellent Teammate within a Global organization

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

