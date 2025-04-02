Procurement Global Base Oil GPIII/PAO Category Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
You will work in a team of 9 within the global procurement base oil team, reporting to the Global Procurement Base Oil Senior Manager. In addition, you’ll work closely with plants, suppliers, planning, finance & technology teams.
Lead the development and execution of the Base Oil strategy for GIII/PAO market segment
Develop, handle and lead SRM for Global GIII & PAO suppliers:
Drive value delivery for the SPU from the global-regional GIII/PAO suppliers
Support business contingency process by building appropriate risk mitigations
Lead the business-critical negotiations of GIII/PAO suppliers
Maintain relationships with strategy teams and key business functions e.g. Marketing/Supply Chain/technology/Global Accounts Management and Finance.
Lead and drive the execution of the strategy
Ensure segment sourcing teams promote and encourage outward focus on supply base and both proactively investigate, and track supply market innovations and change instigated by suppliers
Define and monitor performance measures of the category
Essential Responsibilities
Contribute to development of base oil strategy, plans and priorities, finding opportunities to leverage value or mitigate market risks
Understand the importance of the category’s evolving position on the procurement chessboard and how these impact on the strategies implemented
Plan category review timing in detail with achievement objectives agreed with key partners
Define and meet performance measures for the category, reflecting business requirements and market opportunities
Track levels of risk and provide management information on risk assessments
Identify and implement sourcing strategies
Select suppliers, lead supplier negotiation, and support the implementation of new contracts, ensuring efficient change management
Develop jointly agreed performance measurement framework with suppliers and continuously monitor and improve supplier contracts
Maintain an outward focus on the supply base with pro-active, investigative supply market tracking and receptiveness to innovation and change instigated by suppliers
Support and drive OD&I activities to promote supply and specification developments in line with business needs and supplier capabilities
Ensure full compliance with all categories, regulatory and BP corporate social, environmental and financial risk and HSE
Liaise and learn from Best In Class improvements and by cross referral with other managers to improve the category performance
Actively lead key business partner relationships
Support provision of timely supply market knowledge to the business, relaying current and future impactful events and their potential consequences
Understand criticality of supply issues and at times of long or short supply, feed directly into the LBM process
Work collaboratively with the wider GSC and IST shipping to ensure no Base Oil stock outs at the plants occur
Support supplier management, including ongoing contract management and control, collation of performance data (through leading all aspects of supplier performance data collection and analysis), and plan and implement supplier meetings
Identify, select, and lead key suppliers for continuous improvement through rigorous cost and value analysis across circa $1bn spend
Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements
University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial field
Direct raw material category experience in global businesses. Advanced sourcing methodologies and tools.
Global sourcing category strategy development and implementation, dealing with global and regional supply basis, track record of multi-year business value delivery aligned to business and sourcing strategies. E-optimisation, AT Kearney Chessboard, and experience of working within a global procurement matrix organization desirable.
Strong Contract management skills and validated negotiator
Excellent Teammate within a Global organization
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
