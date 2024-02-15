Procurement Global Base Oil Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We will aim to dramatically reduce carbon in our operations and in our production, and grow new low carbon businesses, products and services. We will advocate for fundamental and rapid progress towards Paris and strive to be a leader in transparency.

bp’s lubricant brand, Castrol, is a global leader in lubricant technology, serving customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial, aerospace and energy production sectors. It is the one of the largest purchasers of base oils in the world, with an annual spend nearing $2Bn.

Job Purpose

To input to the creation of global functional procurement strategy, goals, and objectives

Lead the Base Oil Market Sector team, setting the vision and goals for the team and leading all aspects of strategy development.

Ensure the strategy drives the business and operating unit strategies and delivers on the objectives and requirements of internal customers

Establish cross-business relationships with senior leaders with the SPU and segment

Work with the Hub Managers to drive effective global and regional sourcing strategy

Lead and oversee effective strategic interaction with key Base Oil global suppliers

Create an inspiring culture in the Base Oil team and ensure procurement activities are completed in accordance to corporate policies and processes, defined governance and delegations of authority

Ensure team alignment and compliance with all governance frameworks

Key accountabilities

Share and communicate team vision and strategic direction, including coaching and enabling the team to meet its performance targets.

Shape and orchestrate Base Oil market segment strategy development and related key sourcing initiatives

Establish and communicate global Base Oil procurement strategies to key internal and external partners

Drive organisational change within the Base Oil team to achieve best-in-class procurement performance

Lead engagement and foster strong business relationships to enhance the perception of the value of procurement and the Base Oil team over time

Represent BP with key global and regional Base Oil suppliers, ensuring BP’s performance requirements are understood and met

Coordinate supplier performance and relationship management with key global and regional Base Oil suppliers to realise differentiated and sustainable benefits for the SPU

Set Base Oil team goals and objectives, define KPIs and manage and develop the team to achieve high performance

Create, lead and support an inspiring culture within the Base Oil Team

Be responsible for the development, performance management and career guidance of all direct reports, and participate in talent management across the department

Establish and embed effective procurement based risk practices throughout the Base Oil team

Circa $1.8bn of global base oil spend

Summary Decision Rights

DOA for all global sourcing of base oil

Set the long term, annual and GFO plans and forecasts for base oil COGs

Set the short, medium and long term base oil sourcing strategy

Education

University degree and equivalent work experience, in an appropriate technical and commercial discipline

Essential experience and job requirements

Strategic procurement experience in global businesses. Building sustainable procurement organisational capability.

Experience of building and executing a global category strategy

Extensive knowledge of global base oil markets

Skills and Competencies

Develop a business integrated sourcing strategy and build supply market capability that creates sustainable business growth.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

